English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : June 15, 2022 / 06:12 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Indian stock market ends lower amid volatility

      Indian benchmark indices ended lower in the third consecutive session on June 14 amid volatility, with selling seen in metal, oil and gas, and auto names. Read more here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      US Federal Reserve to release its next monetary policy statement
      President poll: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee & West Bengal CM to call Oppn meet
      Microsoft to retire Internet Explorer for good
      Tomorrow:
      PM Modi to chair first 'National Conference of Chief Secretaries' in Dharamshala
      India to host key summit of Asean foreign ministers
      Elon Musk to speak with Twitter workers in virtual meeting
      Hyundai Venue Facelift to be launched

      Xiaomi Poco C40 to be launched

      Close

    • Big Story

      Exclusive | India won’t bend on WTO global plan on food exports: Sources

      Even as India becomes the central figure in a debate at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on a proposed plan to curb restrictions on food exports, the country will not yield to force, senior officials said. India is not willing to accept the plan when its right to stockpile foodgrains is still not accepted, and will not vote for it, they told Moneycontrol. Read here to know more

    • Your Money

      Kotak AMC's Nilesh Shah suggests not to over-buy equities

      Too much has been happening in the markets, of late. In this confusion, where should you put your money? Here is what Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mutual Fund, has to say.

    • Tech Tattle

      Apple iPhone 14 series to get major front camera upgrades: Report

      As we get closer to the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, there is a prediction that the front camera on the iPhone 14 series will move away from the Fixed Focus solution and support Auto-Focus. Get details here.

    • Automobile

      Can the Volvo XC40 Recharge conquer the luxury EV landscape?

      With a launch due in July, the Volvo XC40 Recharge could occupy a far more coveted spot as the first locally-assembled luxury EV in the country. But what does it offer in terms of power, efficiency and luxury? Check it out here.

    • Tailpiece

      A ‘10-star’ recommendation from Anand Mahindra

      Nestled among the majestic peaks of Kashmir is a picturesque cafe highly recommended by industrialist Anand Mahindra. Read about it here.

    tags #Essential 7 #iPhone 14 #iPhone 14 Pro #MC essentials #Moneycontrol #Nilesh Shah #US Federal Reserve #Volvo XC40 Recharge

    Must Listen

    Policy Talk | Startups need to define their vision as an industry

    Policy Talk | Startups need to define their vision as an industry

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.