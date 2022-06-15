Big Story

Exclusive | India won’t bend on WTO global plan on food exports: Sources

Even as India becomes the central figure in a debate at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on a proposed plan to curb restrictions on food exports, the country will not yield to force, senior officials said. India is not willing to accept the plan when its right to stockpile foodgrains is still not accepted, and will not vote for it, they told Moneycontrol. Read here to know more