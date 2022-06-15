Last Updated : June 15, 2022 / 06:12 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Indian stock market ends lower amid volatility
Indian benchmark indices ended lower in the third consecutive session on June 14 amid volatility, with selling seen in metal, oil and gas, and auto names. Read more here.
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Xiaomi Poco C40 to be launched
Big Story
Exclusive | India won’t bend on WTO global plan on food exports: Sources
Even as India becomes the central figure in a debate at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on a proposed plan to curb restrictions on food exports, the country will not yield to force, senior officials said. India is not willing to accept the plan when its right to stockpile foodgrains is still not accepted, and will not vote for it, they told Moneycontrol. Read here to know more
Your Money
Kotak AMC's Nilesh Shah suggests not to over-buy equities
Too much has been happening in the markets, of late. In this confusion, where should you put your money? Here is what Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mutual Fund, has to say.
Tech Tattle
Apple iPhone 14 series to get major front camera upgrades: Report
As we get closer to the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, there is a prediction that the front camera on the iPhone 14 series will move away from the Fixed Focus solution and support Auto-Focus. Get details here.
Automobile
Can the Volvo XC40 Recharge conquer the luxury EV landscape?
With a launch due in July, the Volvo XC40 Recharge could occupy a far more coveted spot as the first locally-assembled luxury EV in the country. But what does it offer in terms of power, efficiency and luxury? Check it out here.
Tailpiece
A ‘10-star’ recommendation from Anand Mahindra
Nestled among the majestic peaks of Kashmir is a picturesque cafe highly recommended by industrialist Anand Mahindra. Read about it here.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.