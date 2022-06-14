Market Buzz US stocks sink again, as S&P 500 enters 'bear market' Wall Street stocks sank early on June 13, tumbling into a "bear market" in anticipation of more Federal Reserve monetary tightening this week amid runaway inflation. The market's latest losses, which come on the heels of three straight down sessions, put the S&P 500 into a bear market, defined as a 20 percent drop from a market peak. Read here to know more.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

Future Retail case: NCLT to continue hearing Amazon's plea

Bajaj Auto to consider share buyback

PM Modi in Maharashtra for multiple events

June’s Full Strawberry Supermoon to occur

World Blood Donor Day Tomorrow:

US Federal Reserve to release its next monetary policy statement

President poll: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee & West Bengal CM calls Oppn meet on June 15

Microsoft to retire Internet Explorer for good

Big Story CPI inflation at 7.04% in May, meets consensus estimates India's headline retail inflation rate eased to 7.04 percent in May from April's near-eight-year high of 7.79 percent thanks to a favourable base effect, according to data released on June 13 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. Read here to know more

Your Money Dividend yield MFs back in limelight Dividend yield mutual funds have become one of the top categories among equity funds on generating higher returns over the last one-year time frame. The category delivered about 11 percent in the last one year, while the Nifty 500 TRI generated 6 percent. Here's a list of top mid-cap and small-cap stocks held by the eight dividend yield schemes as of May 31. Read here for more.

Tech Tattle Vivo X80 Pro Review Can Vivo X80 Pro hold its own against the best of the best smartphones? Find out here

Startup Tales Office space occupied by startups to touch 14 mn sq ft by 2024 Unicorns, or startups with a valuation of $1 billion or more, are likely to occupy about 14 million sq ft of office space by 2024, a two-fold rise from the current level. This is led by large offices that unicorns are likely to lease across major markets of Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR, a report said. Read more here.