Wall Street stocks sank early on June 13, tumbling into a "bear market" in anticipation of more Federal Reserve monetary tightening this week amid runaway inflation. The market's latest losses, which come on the heels of three straight down sessions, put the S&P 500 into a bear market, defined as a 20 percent drop from a market peak. Read here to know more.
Today:
Future Retail case: NCLT to continue hearing Amazon's plea
Bajaj Auto to consider share buyback
PM Modi in Maharashtra for multiple events
June’s Full Strawberry Supermoon to occur
World Blood Donor Day Tomorrow:
US Federal Reserve to release its next monetary policy statement
President poll: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee & West Bengal CM calls Oppn meet on June 15
Microsoft to retire Internet Explorer for good
Today:
India's headline retail inflation rate eased to 7.04 percent in May from April's near-eight-year high of 7.79 percent thanks to a favourable base effect, according to data released on June 13 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. Read here to know more
Dividend yield mutual funds have become one of the top categories among equity funds on generating higher returns over the last one-year time frame. The category delivered about 11 percent in the last one year, while the Nifty 500 TRI generated 6 percent. Here's a list of top mid-cap and small-cap stocks held by the eight dividend yield schemes as of May 31. Read here for more.
Can Vivo X80 Pro hold its own against the best of the best smartphones? Find out here
Unicorns, or startups with a valuation of $1 billion or more, are likely to occupy about 14 million sq ft of office space by 2024, a two-fold rise from the current level. This is led by large offices that unicorns are likely to lease across major markets of Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR, a report said. Read more here.
18-year-old Tajikistan-based singer Abdu Rozik, known as the world's smallest singer, who came to India to attend AR Rahman's daughter Khatija's wedding reception, was recently spotted at Mumbai airport. Read about this story here.
