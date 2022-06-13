Market Buzz Top-10 most valued firms lose over Rs 2.29 lakh crore in m-cap The Sensex tumbled 1,465.79 points or 2.63 percent, while the Nifty lost 382.50 points or 2.31 percent as investors rushed to safer assets because elevated crude oil prices triggered inflation fears. On a weekly basis, the domestic equity benchmarks witnessed heavy selling. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

KCET 2022 registration ends

Rahul Gandhi appears before ED

Odisha Assembly speaker election Tomorrow:

Heatwave continues in North India

Strawberry supermoon

PM Modi to visit Maharashtra

NCLT to continue hearing Future-Amazon case

Big Story IPL auctions reach astronomical levels, cross $5.5 billion At the end of a tense and exhausting Sunday of bids and counter-bids, aspirants had offered to pony up more than $5.5 billion (over Rs 43,000 crore) for the combined broadcast and digital media rights of one of the world’s richest sports leagues. And it was just Day One. Day Two resumes tomorrow. More here

Coronavirus Check India adds over 8,000 COVID-19 cases for second straight day The death toll climbed to 5,24,761 with four fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.10 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 percent, the ministry said. More here

Tech Tattle Telegram to launch premium subscription plan this month Telegram founder Pavel Durov has confirmed that a paid subscription service called Telegram Premium will be launched by the company later this month. The idea is that a paid subscription will give users early access to new features, allow them to upload larger files and give them exclusive stickers and reactions. More here

Auto Maruti Suzuki dispatches 2.33 lakh units via Railways in FY22 The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has shipped 2.33 lakh units through Railways last fiscal, its highest ever dispatch in a financial year so far, since commencing the initiative eight years ago, as per a senior company official. More here