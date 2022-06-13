Tailpiece

Best and worst international airlines by customer experience

In what is often known as the gold standard in aviation rating, the 2021 Skytrax World Airline Awards named Qatar Airways the world’s best airline; Singapore Airlines has the best First Class; Qatar Airways best Business Class; Virgin Atlantic has the best Premium Economy Class while Japan Airlines has the best Economy Class. All Nippon Airways won the Cleanliness Award and Emirates has the best in-flight entertainment. More here