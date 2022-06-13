Last Updated : June 13, 2022 / 06:12 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Top-10 most valued firms lose over Rs 2.29 lakh crore in m-cap
The Sensex tumbled 1,465.79 points or 2.63 percent, while the Nifty lost 382.50 points or 2.31 percent as investors rushed to safer assets because elevated crude oil prices triggered inflation fears. On a weekly basis, the domestic equity benchmarks witnessed heavy selling. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
NCLT to continue hearing Future-Amazon case
Big Story
IPL auctions reach astronomical levels, cross $5.5 billion
At the end of a tense and exhausting Sunday of bids and counter-bids, aspirants had offered to pony up more than $5.5 billion (over Rs 43,000 crore) for the combined broadcast and digital media rights of one of the world’s richest sports leagues. And it was just Day One. Day Two resumes tomorrow. More here
Coronavirus Check
India adds over 8,000 COVID-19 cases for second straight day
The death toll climbed to 5,24,761 with four fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.10 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 percent, the ministry said. More here
Tech Tattle
Telegram to launch premium subscription plan this month
Telegram founder Pavel Durov has confirmed that a paid subscription service called Telegram Premium will be launched by the company later this month. The idea is that a paid subscription will give users early access to new features, allow them to upload larger files and give them exclusive stickers and reactions. More here
Auto
Maruti Suzuki dispatches 2.33 lakh units via Railways in FY22
The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has shipped 2.33 lakh units through Railways last fiscal, its highest ever dispatch in a financial year so far, since commencing the initiative eight years ago, as per a senior company official. More here
Tailpiece
Best and worst international airlines by customer experience
In what is often known as the gold standard in aviation rating, the 2021 Skytrax World Airline Awards named Qatar Airways the world’s best airline; Singapore Airlines has the best First Class; Qatar Airways best Business Class; Virgin Atlantic has the best Premium Economy Class while Japan Airlines has the best Economy Class. All Nippon Airways won the Cleanliness Award and Emirates has the best in-flight entertainment. More here
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.