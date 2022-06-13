English
    Last Updated : June 13, 2022 / 06:12 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Top-10 most valued firms lose over Rs 2.29 lakh crore in m-cap

      The Sensex tumbled 1,465.79 points or 2.63 percent, while the Nifty lost 382.50 points or 2.31 percent as investors rushed to safer assets because elevated crude oil prices triggered inflation fears. On a weekly basis, the domestic equity benchmarks witnessed heavy selling. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      KCET 2022 registration ends
      Rahul Gandhi appears before ED
      Odisha Assembly speaker election
      Tomorrow:
      Heatwave continues in North India
      Strawberry supermoon
      PM Modi to visit Maharashtra

      NCLT to continue hearing Future-Amazon case

    • Big Story

      IPL auctions reach astronomical levels, cross $5.5 billion

      At the end of a tense and exhausting Sunday of bids and counter-bids, aspirants had offered to pony up more than $5.5 billion (over Rs 43,000 crore) for the combined broadcast and digital media rights of one of the world’s richest sports leagues. And it was just Day One. Day Two resumes tomorrow. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      India adds over 8,000 COVID-19 cases for second straight day

      The death toll climbed to 5,24,761 with four fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.10 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 percent, the ministry said. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Telegram to launch premium subscription plan this month

      Telegram founder Pavel Durov has confirmed that a paid subscription service called Telegram Premium will be launched by the company later this month. The idea is that a paid subscription will give users early access to new features, allow them to upload larger files and give them exclusive stickers and reactions. More here

    • Auto

      Maruti Suzuki dispatches 2.33 lakh units via Railways in FY22

      The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has shipped 2.33 lakh units through Railways last fiscal, its highest ever dispatch in a financial year so far, since commencing the initiative eight years ago, as per a senior company official. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Best and worst international airlines by customer experience

      In what is often known as the gold standard in aviation rating, the 2021 Skytrax World Airline Awards named Qatar Airways the world’s best airline; Singapore Airlines has the best First Class; Qatar Airways best Business Class; Virgin Atlantic has the best Premium Economy Class while Japan Airlines has the best Economy Class. All Nippon Airways won the Cleanliness Award and Emirates has the best in-flight entertainment. More here

