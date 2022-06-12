Market Buzz 28 smallcaps rally 10-39% even as inflation worries sink market Rising prices, which saw the Reserve Bank of India raise the FY23 inflation forecast to 6.7 percent from 5.7 percent, growth worries and an uptick in Covid-19 cases saw the equity benchmarks end more than 2 percent lower in the week ended June 10. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: Mega Covid-19 vaccination camp in Tamil Nadu

BCCI to host e-auction on IPL broadcast rights Tomorrow: KCET 2022 registration ends

Rahul Gandhi appears before ED

Odisha Assembly Speaker election

Big Story Forex reserves down by $306 million at $601.057 billion After rising for two consecutive weeks, the country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $306 million to $601.057 billion in the week ended June 3, according to RBI data. In the previous week, the reserves had increased by $3.854 billion to $601.363 billion. More here

Coronavirus Check Mumbai's active case tally crosses 10,000-mark Mumbai on Saturday reported 1,745 COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the tally here to 10,78,944 and the toll to 19,571, a civic official said. Of the new cases, only 99 required hospitalisation, of which 11 needed oxygen support, taking the overall number of such patients to 34, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said. More here

Tech Tattle MIT researchers detect hardware vulnerability in Apple's M1 chips This is because the exploit originates in a hardware-level security mechanism called pointer authentication codes or PAC. This mechanism prevents an attacker from running malicious code from the device's memory and guards against buffer overflow exploits, which is a form of attack that can cause memory to leak into other locations of the chip. More here

Your Money Are fixed deposits really your safety blanket? Keep only as much as you need in three-five years in fixed deposits but secure your financial future through calculated risks of wealth creation. More here