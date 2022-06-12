English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : June 12, 2022 / 06:40 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      28 smallcaps rally 10-39% even as inflation worries sink market

      Rising prices, which saw the Reserve Bank of India raise the FY23 inflation forecast to 6.7 percent from 5.7 percent, growth worries and an uptick in Covid-19 cases saw the equity benchmarks end more than 2 percent lower in the week ended June 10. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Mega Covid-19 vaccination camp in Tamil Nadu
      BCCI to host e-auction on IPL broadcast rights
      Tomorrow:
      KCET 2022 registration ends
      Rahul Gandhi appears before ED

      Odisha Assembly Speaker election

    • Big Story

      Forex reserves down by $306 million at $601.057 billion

      After rising for two consecutive weeks, the country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $306 million to $601.057 billion in the week ended June 3, according to RBI data. In the previous week, the reserves had increased by $3.854 billion to $601.363 billion. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Mumbai's active case tally crosses 10,000-mark

      Mumbai on Saturday reported 1,745 COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the tally here to 10,78,944 and the toll to 19,571, a civic official said. Of the new cases, only 99 required hospitalisation, of which 11 needed oxygen support, taking the overall number of such patients to 34, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      MIT researchers detect hardware vulnerability in Apple's M1 chips

      This is because the exploit originates in a hardware-level security mechanism called pointer authentication codes or PAC. This mechanism prevents an attacker from running malicious code from the device's memory and guards against buffer overflow exploits, which is a form of attack that can cause memory to leak into other locations of the chip. More here

    • Your Money

      Are fixed deposits really your safety blanket?

      Keep only as much as you need in three-five years in fixed deposits but secure your financial future through calculated risks of wealth creation. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Colorbar, IBM and Oppo among most-loved brands in India

      The Brand Love 2022 report takes a look at the 10 brands that have found a loyal customer base in India, and the list includes both home-grown brands like Mamaearth and well as international favourites like L’Oreal. More here

    Policy Talk | Startups need to define their vision as an industry

