Indian equity benchmarks extended their losing streak to a third day on June 7 amid fears that the Reserve Bank of India will the next day increase interest rates when its monetary policy committee (MPC) concludes its meeting. Read here to know more
Today:
RBI MPC: Decision on repo, CRR rates today
Tomorrow:
Meta Platforms to trade under ticker 'META'
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper-AJL issue
PSBs to hold credit outreach drive across all districts
NEET PG 2022 scorecard will be available at nbe.edu.in from today onwards
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a visit to Vietnam to further consolidate bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership
Kheer Bhawani Mela to be held today at Kheer Bhawani temple, Tulmulla in Kashmir’s Ganderbal
Visa scam case: Delhi HC to hear anticipatory bail plea by Karti Chidambaram
Oppo to launch K10 5G
Moto G82 5G expected to launch in India
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's ED custody till tomorrow in money laundering case
Qutub Minar case: ASI opposes temple 'restoration' bid; Saket court order tomorrow
Measures to tighten liquidity are expected to accompany a rise in Indian interest rates on Wednesday, adding upward pressure to bond yields and increasing the need for central bank measures to support government borrowing. Read here.
Both stock and debt markets are going through a volatile phase. Both the S&P BSE Sensex and CNX NSE Nifty have corrected over 9 percent in the last two months and it has been 6 percent each year-to-date. The correction is deeper in broader market indices. Here is what Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, has to say on how investors can plan their investment portfolio in current market conditions.
Edtech startup PhysicsWallah has raised $100 million as a part of its Series A funding round from WestBridge Capital and GSV Ventures, becoming India's 101st unicorn, the company said. Read more here.
At WWDC 2022, Apple unveiled its next generation silicon for use in its products, the M2. The system-on-a-chip (SoC) has an 18% faster CPU, 35% faster GPU, and 50% more memory bandwidth than the M1. It also has a faster Neural Engine, that can work 40% better than the previous M1 Chip. Read more here.
Bill Gates is back with his latest list of book recommendations – this one for summertime reading. The billionaire bibliophile, who regularly curates his favourite reads into recommendation lists, this time picked books that tackle issues like gender inequality, climate change and political polarisation. Read on.
