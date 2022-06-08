Market Buzz Market extends losses ahead of MPC outcome Indian equity benchmarks extended their losing streak to a third day on June 7 amid fears that the Reserve Bank of India will the next day increase interest rates when its monetary policy committee (MPC) concludes its meeting. Read here to know more

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: RBI MPC: Decision on repo, CRR rates today

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper-AJL issue

PSBs to hold credit outreach drive across all districts

NEET PG 2022 scorecard will be available at nbe.edu.in from today onwards

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a visit to Vietnam to further consolidate bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership

Kheer Bhawani Mela to be held today at Kheer Bhawani temple, Tulmulla in Kashmir’s Ganderbal

Visa scam case: Delhi HC to hear anticipatory bail plea by Karti Chidambaram

Oppo to launch K10 5G Tomorrow: Meta Platforms to trade under ticker 'META'

Moto G82 5G expected to launch in India

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's ED custody till tomorrow in money laundering case

Qutub Minar case: ASI opposes temple 'restoration' bid; Saket court order tomorrow

Big Story Liquidity withdrawal expected as RBI is likely to hike rates Measures to tighten liquidity are expected to accompany a rise in Indian interest rates on Wednesday, adding upward pressure to bond yields and increasing the need for central bank measures to support government borrowing. Read here.

Your Money Want to know where to invest Rs 10 lakh now? Both stock and debt markets are going through a volatile phase. Both the S&P BSE Sensex and CNX NSE Nifty have corrected over 9 percent in the last two months and it has been 6 percent each year-to-date. The correction is deeper in broader market indices. Here is what Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, has to say on how investors can plan their investment portfolio in current market conditions.

Startup Tales PhysicsWallah joins unicorn club Edtech startup PhysicsWallah has raised $100 million as a part of its Series A funding round from WestBridge Capital and GSV Ventures, becoming India's 101st unicorn, the company said. Read more here.

Tech Tattle Apple unveils next generation M2 silicon, now with an 18% faster CPU At WWDC 2022, Apple unveiled its next generation silicon for use in its products, the M2. The system-on-a-chip (SoC) has an 18% faster CPU, 35% faster GPU, and 50% more memory bandwidth than the M1. It also has a faster Neural Engine, that can work 40% better than the previous M1 Chip. Read more here.