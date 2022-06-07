As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,472, followed by 16,375. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,639 and 16,708. Here's what you need to know.
Today:
Nirmala Sitharaman to launch single nodal agency dashboard
JP Nadda on 2-day visit to Bengal
NMDC shareholders, creditors to discuss Nagarnar Steel Plant demerger Tomorrow: Market braces for RBI MPC outcome
Today:
Alka Mittal took additional charge as chairman and managing director of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation in January, becoming the first woman to head the country’s largest exploration and production company. Here's her full interview discussing her plans for ONGC and more.
Economists polled by Moneycontrol see the central bank following up its May 4 repo rate hike with a similar increase on June 8. The extent of its concern will likely be reflected in the upward revision of the inflation forecast. Read the full story here.
The slowing demand for technology-based education services, coupled with the much-talked-about funding winter, has had a domino effect on India's thriving edtech companies, forcing them to lay off employees, go slow on expansion, cut down excess spends and explore newer revenue streams. Some edtech companies have even shut operations. Read more.
Employees contributing over Rs 2.5 lakh to their EPF account will feel the pinch of tax on interest on the excess amount this year, as the rules will be implemented when EPFO credits interest for FY 2021-22. Read more.
What sets I-PAC apart is its vast network of foot soldiers, or field workers, and the ability to glean a thorough understanding of issues on the ground. With targets for each constituency in a state, volunteers go straight to the village and booth level to enrich I-PAC’s insights into the social and political ecosystem. Read more.
