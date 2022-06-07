Market Buzz Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,472, followed by 16,375. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,639 and 16,708. Here's what you need to know.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today:

Nirmala Sitharaman to launch single nodal agency dashboard

JP Nadda on 2-day visit to Bengal

NMDC shareholders, creditors to discuss Nagarnar Steel Plant demerger Tomorrow: Market braces for RBI MPC outcome

Big Story ONGC to finalise collaboration with global exploration and production players before FY23-end Alka Mittal took additional charge as chairman and managing director of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation in January, becoming the first woman to head the country’s largest exploration and production company. Here's her full interview discussing her plans for ONGC and more.

Economy RBI may go for 40 bp rate hike, huge upward revision in inflation forecast on June 8 Economists polled by Moneycontrol see the central bank following up its May 4 repo rate hike with a similar increase on June 8. The extent of its concern will likely be reflected in the upward revision of the inflation forecast. Read the full story here.

Startup Tales Layoffs, restructuring, slowdown: India’s edtech firms are struggling post-pandemic The slowing demand for technology-based education services, coupled with the much-talked-about funding winter, has had a domino effect on India's thriving edtech companies, forcing them to lay off employees, go slow on expansion, cut down excess spends and explore newer revenue streams. Some edtech companies have even shut operations. Read more.

Your Money How EPF’s taxable and non-taxable accounts will work Employees contributing over Rs 2.5 lakh to their EPF account will feel the pinch of tax on interest on the excess amount this year, as the rules will be implemented when EPFO credits interest for FY 2021-22. Read more.