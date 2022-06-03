Market Buzz Market gains on weekly expiry day Though global cues were not encouraging earlier in the day with the US markets ending with losses on June 1 and Asian peers sliding in the morning on recession fears amid rising inflation, the Indian indices gained confidence from the fall in energy prices as crude dropped from $120 a barrel to $113. Read here to know more

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

Amit Shah to review security situation in J&K

ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup qualification process to begin

Karnataka Jamia Masjid Dispute: Section 144 imposed in Mandya over VHP’s call for protest

Bypolls for 7 vacant Karnataka Legislative Council seats Tomorrow:

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin to launch its fifth tourist flight to space

Panchkula, Haryana to host Khelo India Youth Games

External affairs minister to visit Czech Republic

Big Story OPEC+ agrees on bigger oil-production hikes for coming months OPEC+ will increase the size of its oil-supply hikes by about 50 percent, bowing to months of pressure from major consumers including the US to help ease the pain of high energy prices. Ministers agreed on Thursday that the group should add 648,000 barrels a day of oil to the market in July and August, up from 432,000 barrels a day in recent months. Read here.

Your Money Can one portfolio help you reach multiple goals? What should you do when you have multiple financial goals? Should you invest for each of them via separate buckets (portfolios) or have just one common portfolio to serve them all? Read more here.

Automobile BMW i4 vs Kia EV6: Which EV should you pick? Kia EV6 and BMW i4 electric sedan - two very capable cars with very different badge appeal. With both of them so closely priced, it’s time to take a look at how the two stack up. Read here.

Tech Tattle Oppo K series 5G smartphone to be launched in India next week Oppo will launch a new smartphone series in India soon. While all eyes are on the upcoming Reno 8 series, the company is bringing new K series devices to India ahead of the Oppo Reno 8 launch in the country. Read all about this here.