Market Buzz US stocks begin June on positive note Shares of Dow member Salesforce rocketed up more than 13 percent higher after the software giant reported better-than-expected earnings and characterised consumer demand as robust. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

Telangana Formation Day

Hardik Patel to join BJP

IMD yellow alert for Bengaluru

Moto e32s launch Tomorrow:

Amit Shah to review Kashmir situation

West Bengal Madhyamik results 2022

Kolhapur-Ahmedabad flights to resume



Big Story GST collections fall 16% to Rs 1.41 lakh crore Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections fell to Rs 1.41 lakh crore in May, down 16 percent from April's all-time high of Rs 1.68 lakh crore, data released on June 1 by the finance ministry showed. On a year-on-year basis, GST collections in May were up 44 percent. More here

Coronavirus Check At 1,081, Maharashtra logs highest daily cases since February 24 Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,081 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 24, and zero fatality, the state health department said in a bulletin. Mumbai recorded 739 fresh infections. More here

Tech Tattle Google Pixel 7 Prototype allegedly spotted on eBay A prototype of Google's upcoming Pixel smartphone, the Pixel 7, appeared to have been listed on eBay for sale. The listing was removed but the seller's location was shown in McKinney, Texas in the United States. The phone isn't scheduled to come out until fall. More here

Auto All you need to know about BMW’s i4 eDrive 40 BMW recently launched its first EV for Indian markets, the iX SUV, and has now also launched the i4. BMW’s second electric for India is offered in only one trim and is priced at Rs 69.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The company has slotted the i4 just below the iX and is essentially an electrified version of the conventional 4 Series Gran Coupe. More here