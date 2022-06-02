Shares of Dow member Salesforce rocketed up more than 13 percent higher after the software giant reported better-than-expected earnings and characterised consumer demand as robust. More here
Telangana Formation Day
Hardik Patel to join BJP
IMD yellow alert for Bengaluru
Moto e32s launch Tomorrow:
Amit Shah to review Kashmir situation
West Bengal Madhyamik results 2022
Kolhapur-Ahmedabad flights to resume
Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections fell to Rs 1.41 lakh crore in May, down 16 percent from April's all-time high of Rs 1.68 lakh crore, data released on June 1 by the finance ministry showed. On a year-on-year basis, GST collections in May were up 44 percent. More here
Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,081 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 24, and zero fatality, the state health department said in a bulletin. Mumbai recorded 739 fresh infections. More here
A prototype of Google's upcoming Pixel smartphone, the Pixel 7, appeared to have been listed on eBay for sale. The listing was removed but the seller's location was shown in McKinney, Texas in the United States. The phone isn't scheduled to come out until fall. More here
BMW recently launched its first EV for Indian markets, the iX SUV, and has now also launched the i4. BMW’s second electric for India is offered in only one trim and is priced at Rs 69.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The company has slotted the i4 just below the iX and is essentially an electrified version of the conventional 4 Series Gran Coupe. More here
India is the third most-represented country in Asia, with 71 institutions getting ranked among 600 plus varsities, but the seven older IITs including IIT-Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Madras are not participating in THE rankings for the third year in a row demanding more transparency. More here
