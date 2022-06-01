Market Buzz S&P 500, Dow open lower on inflation fears

The S&P 500 and Dow opened lower on Tuesday as soaring oil prices and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official spooked investors, with focus turning to talks between US President Joe Biden and Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the day. More The S&P 500 and Dow opened lower on Tuesday as soaring oil prices and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official spooked investors, with focus turning to talks between US President Joe Biden and Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the day. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: Italy to lift COVID-19 entry rules

Shanghai to reopen offices in low-risk zones

Goa Board SSC rules

Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th results

National education ministers’ conference Tomorrow: Telangana Formation Day

Hardik Patel to join BJP

IMD yellow alert for Bengaluru

Moto e32s launch

Big Story Government lowers FY22 GDP growth estimate to 8.7% India's GDP is estimated to have grown by 8.7 percent in FY22 after growth slid to 4.1 percent in the January-March quarter (Q4FY22), data released on May 31 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. More here

Coronavirus Check At 711, Maharashtra logs highest daily cases in over 3 months The health agency said Maharashtra registered 711 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, up from 431 the day before and the highest daily figure since February 27, while one more patient died from the infection as the active tally approached 3,500. More here

Tech Tattle BT, Ericsson join forces to build 5G private networks Telecoms company BT and Ericsson have struck a multi-million-pound partnership to offer private 5G networks to businesses across Britain, enabling them to deploy Internet of Things and other technologies quickly and securely. More here

Auto Maruti wants govt to reconsider mandatory 6 airbags proposal Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is urging the government to reconsider its proposal to make six airbags essential in passenger vehicles, citing the move's adverse effect on the already dwindling small car market and jobs in the auto sector. More here