    Last Updated : June 01, 2022 / 06:14 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      S&P 500, Dow open lower on inflation fears


      The S&P 500 and Dow opened lower on Tuesday as soaring oil prices and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official spooked investors, with focus turning to talks between US President Joe Biden and Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the day. More here


    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Italy to lift COVID-19 entry rules
      Shanghai to reopen offices in low-risk zones
      Goa Board SSC rules
      Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th results
      National education ministers’ conference
      Tomorrow:
      Telangana Formation Day
      Hardik Patel to join BJP
      IMD yellow alert for Bengaluru

      Moto e32s launch

    • Big Story

      Government lowers FY22 GDP growth estimate to 8.7%

      India's GDP is estimated to have grown by 8.7 percent in FY22 after growth slid to 4.1 percent in the January-March quarter (Q4FY22), data released on May 31 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      At 711, Maharashtra logs highest daily cases in over 3 months

      The health agency said Maharashtra registered 711 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, up from 431 the day before and the highest daily figure since February 27, while one more patient died from the infection as the active tally approached 3,500. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      BT, Ericsson join forces to build 5G private networks

      Telecoms company BT and Ericsson have struck a multi-million-pound partnership to offer private 5G networks to businesses across Britain, enabling them to deploy Internet of Things and other technologies quickly and securely. More here

    • Auto

      Maruti wants govt to reconsider mandatory 6 airbags proposal

      Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is urging the government to reconsider its proposal to make six airbags essential in passenger vehicles, citing the move's adverse effect on the already dwindling small car market and jobs in the auto sector. More here

    • Tailpiece

      This Virat Kohli post was the most 'retweeted tweet' of IPL 2022

      Retweeted 27.8K times, the tweet celebrated Mumbai Indians’ victory over Delhi Capitals - and by way of that, Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) qualification for the playoffs. More here

    Must Listen

    Simply Save Podcast | “Women have an eye for detail, are loaded with EQ, which is a deadly combination.”

    Simply Save Podcast | “Women have an eye for detail, are loaded with EQ, which is a deadly combination.”

