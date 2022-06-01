Last Updated : June 01, 2022 / 06:14 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
S&P 500, Dow open lower on inflation fears
The S&P 500 and Dow opened lower on Tuesday as soaring oil prices and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official spooked investors, with focus turning to talks between US President Joe Biden and Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the day. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Moto e32s launch
Big Story
Government lowers FY22 GDP growth estimate to 8.7%
India's GDP is estimated to have grown by 8.7 percent in FY22 after growth slid to 4.1 percent in the January-March quarter (Q4FY22), data released on May 31 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. More here
Coronavirus Check
At 711, Maharashtra logs highest daily cases in over 3 months
The health agency said Maharashtra registered 711 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, up from 431 the day before and the highest daily figure since February 27, while one more patient died from the infection as the active tally approached 3,500. More here
Tech Tattle
BT, Ericsson join forces to build 5G private networks
Telecoms company BT and Ericsson have struck a multi-million-pound partnership to offer private 5G networks to businesses across Britain, enabling them to deploy Internet of Things and other technologies quickly and securely. More here
Auto
Maruti wants govt to reconsider mandatory 6 airbags proposal
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is urging the government to reconsider its proposal to make six airbags essential in passenger vehicles, citing the move's adverse effect on the already dwindling small car market and jobs in the auto sector. More here
Tailpiece
This Virat Kohli post was the most 'retweeted tweet' of IPL 2022
Retweeted 27.8K times, the tweet celebrated Mumbai Indians’ victory over Delhi Capitals - and by way of that, Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) qualification for the playoffs. More here