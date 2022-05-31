Market Buzz Investors turn wealthier by Rs 10 lakh crore in three sessions The Indian market extended its upward movement for the third consecutive session on May 30, returning to the highest level since May 5, following an up-move in global markets and correction in the US dollar index. Read here to know more

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

PM Modi to release 11th installment of PM-Kisan scheme

PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of various welfare schemes

Tamil Nadu fuel outlets not to purchase fuel from OMCs in protest against reduction in prices by Centre

Naga political issue: NSCN (IM) to hold key meeting Tomorrow: Third-party premiums towards Motor insurance to go up

India-Bangladesh Mitali Express passenger train to start operation

Only hallmarked gold jewellery to be sold by jewellers in India, irrespective of its purity

Government restriction on sugar exports to make it available in the domestic market and curb price rise

Bihar caste-census meet

2017 Kerala assault incident: Kerala HC to consider plea of survivor-actress

Germany to remove several travel restrictions, to make it easier for tourists

Malaysia to offer Visa on Arrival (VOA) to Indians

Shanghai to end several Covid curbs

Big Story Inflation should cool over coming months: Economic Affairs Secy Ajay Seth India's inflation should ease in the coming months following steps taken by the Union government and as global prices coming off in May will have a salutary impact, said Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth. Read here.

Startup Layoffs Startup FrontRow lays off 150 employees FrontRow joins a growing list of startups that have laid off employees citing a funding crunch. Read here for more.

Your Money These multibagger midcap stocks remain MF darlings Here's a list of multibagger stocks that mutual funds continue to hold even though they delivered huge returns up to 949% over the last two years. Read more here.

Tech Tattle Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max could feature 'Always-on Display' Apple always goes all out with its ‘Pro’ iPhone models. However, despite the superb software and over-the-top hardware, even the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max were missing one key feature - the ‘Always-on Display', which is available on several Android smartphones. But, that might change with the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Read all about this here.