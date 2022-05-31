 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
May 31, 2022 / 06:19 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Investors turn wealthier by Rs 10 lakh crore in three sessions

The Indian market extended its upward movement for the third consecutive session on May 30, returning to the highest level since May 5, following an up-move in global markets and correction in the US dollar index. Read here to know more

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today:
PM Modi to release 11th installment of PM-Kisan scheme
PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of various welfare schemes
Tamil Nadu fuel outlets not to purchase fuel from OMCs in protest against reduction in prices by Centre
Naga political issue: NSCN (IM) to hold key meeting Tomorrow: Third-party premiums towards Motor insurance to go up
India-Bangladesh Mitali Express passenger train to start operation
Only hallmarked gold jewellery to be sold by jewellers in India, irrespective of its purity
Government restriction on sugar exports to make it available in the domestic market and curb price rise
Bihar caste-census meet
2017 Kerala assault incident: Kerala HC to consider plea of survivor-actress
Germany to remove several travel restrictions, to make it easier for tourists
Malaysia to offer Visa on Arrival (VOA) to Indians
Shanghai to end several Covid curbs

Big Story
Inflation should cool over coming months: Economic Affairs Secy Ajay Seth

India's inflation should ease in the coming months following steps taken by the Union government and as global prices coming off in May will have a salutary impact, said Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth. Read here.

Startup Layoffs
Startup FrontRow lays off 150 employees

FrontRow joins a growing list of startups that have laid off employees citing a funding crunch. Read here for more.

Your Money
These multibagger midcap stocks remain MF darlings

Here's a list of multibagger stocks that mutual funds continue to hold even though they delivered huge returns up to 949% over the last two years. Read more here.

Tech Tattle
Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max could feature 'Always-on Display'

Apple always goes all out with its ‘Pro’ iPhone models. However, despite the superb software and over-the-top hardware, even the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max were missing one key feature - the ‘Always-on Display', which is available on several Android smartphones. But, that might change with the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Read all about this here.

Tailpiece
India Post delivers mail using drone in Gujarat

The Department of Posts has for the first time delivered mail using a drone as part of a pilot project in Gujarat's Kutch district, covering a distance of 46 km in 25 minutes, officials said. Read on.

