Watch out

Take a look at these key events

PM Modi to release 11th installment of PM-Kisan schemePM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of various welfare schemesTamil Nadu fuel outlets not to purchase fuel from OMCs in protest against reduction in prices by CentreNaga political issue: NSCN (IM) to hold key meetingThird-party premiums towards Motor insurance to go upIndia-Bangladesh Mitali Express passenger train to start operationOnly hallmarked gold jewellery to be sold by jewellers in India, irrespective of its purityGovernment restriction on sugar exports to make it available in the domestic market and curb price riseBihar caste-census meet2017 Kerala assault incident: Kerala HC to consider plea of survivor-actressGermany to remove several travel restrictions, to make it easier for touristsMalaysia to offer Visa on Arrival (VOA) to Indians

Shanghai to end several Covid curbs