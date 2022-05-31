Last Updated : May 31, 2022 / 06:19 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Investors turn wealthier by Rs 10 lakh crore in three sessions
The Indian market extended its upward movement for the third consecutive session on May 30, returning to the highest level since May 5, following an up-move in global markets and correction in the US dollar index. Read here to know more
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Shanghai to end several Covid curbs
Big Story
Inflation should cool over coming months: Economic Affairs Secy Ajay Seth
India's inflation should ease in the coming months following steps taken by the Union government and as global prices coming off in May will have a salutary impact, said Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth. Read here.
Startup Layoffs
Startup FrontRow lays off 150 employees
FrontRow joins a growing list of startups that have laid off employees citing a funding crunch. Read here for more.
Your Money
These multibagger midcap stocks remain MF darlings
Here's a list of multibagger stocks that mutual funds continue to hold even though they delivered huge returns up to 949% over the last two years. Read more here.
Tech Tattle
Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max could feature 'Always-on Display'
Apple always goes all out with its ‘Pro’ iPhone models. However, despite the superb software and over-the-top hardware, even the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max were missing one key feature - the ‘Always-on Display', which is available on several Android smartphones. But, that might change with the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Read all about this here.
Tailpiece
India Post delivers mail using drone in Gujarat
The Department of Posts has for the first time delivered mail using a drone as part of a pilot project in Gujarat's Kutch district, covering a distance of 46 km in 25 minutes, officials said. Read on.
