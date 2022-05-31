English
    Last Updated : May 31, 2022 / 06:19 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Investors turn wealthier by Rs 10 lakh crore in three sessions

      The Indian market extended its upward movement for the third consecutive session on May 30, returning to the highest level since May 5, following an up-move in global markets and correction in the US dollar index. Read here to know more

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      PM Modi to release 11th installment of PM-Kisan scheme
      PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of various welfare schemes
      Tamil Nadu fuel outlets not to purchase fuel from OMCs in protest against reduction in prices by Centre
      Naga political issue: NSCN (IM) to hold key meeting
      Tomorrow:
      Third-party premiums towards Motor insurance to go up
      India-Bangladesh Mitali Express passenger train to start operation
      Only hallmarked gold jewellery to be sold by jewellers in India, irrespective of its purity
      Government restriction on sugar exports to make it available in the domestic market and curb price rise
      Bihar caste-census meet
      2017 Kerala assault incident: Kerala HC to consider plea of survivor-actress
      Germany to remove several travel restrictions, to make it easier for tourists
      Malaysia to offer Visa on Arrival (VOA) to Indians

      Shanghai to end several Covid curbs

      Close

    • Big Story

      Inflation should cool over coming months: Economic Affairs Secy Ajay Seth

      India's inflation should ease in the coming months following steps taken by the Union government and as global prices coming off in May will have a salutary impact, said Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth. Read here.

    • Startup Layoffs

      Startup FrontRow lays off 150 employees

      FrontRow joins a growing list of startups that have laid off employees citing a funding crunch. Read here for more.

    • Your Money

      These multibagger midcap stocks remain MF darlings

      Here's a list of multibagger stocks that mutual funds continue to hold even though they delivered huge returns up to 949% over the last two years. Read more here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max could feature 'Always-on Display'

      Apple always goes all out with its ‘Pro’ iPhone models. However, despite the superb software and over-the-top hardware, even the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max were missing one key feature - the ‘Always-on Display', which is available on several Android smartphones. But, that might change with the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Read all about this here.

    • Tailpiece

      India Post delivers mail using drone in Gujarat

      The Department of Posts has for the first time delivered mail using a drone as part of a pilot project in Gujarat's Kutch district, covering a distance of 46 km in 25 minutes, officials said. Read on.

    Simply Save Podcast | “Women have an eye for detail, are loaded with EQ, which is a deadly combination.”

