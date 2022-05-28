Market Buzz Average Nifty 50 stock offers 26% upside after sharp decline in 2022 Nifty 50 stocks on average have fallen more than 22% from their recent highs. The price drop has made their valuations reasonable, with Nifty 50 stocks now trading 20% below the average of price targets set by analysts, Bloomberg data showed. Investors with a more optimistic disposition could contend that the average Nifty 50 stock currently offers an upside of 26 percent over their fair value, which is the average of their price targets. The argument is strengthened by the fact that the earnings per share estimate for Nifty 50 companies has been modestly upgraded over the past two months, suggesting that investors remain bullish on earnings growth potential. Read here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

PM Modi to attend a conclave on cooperative sector at Gandhinagar

iVOOMi S1 electric scooter test rides to begin in India Tomorrow:

Indian students of Chinese medical colleges to organise mass gathering at Jantar Mantar, Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind to attend Ayurveda conference in Ujjain

IPL 2022 final: Aamir Khan to unveil on television during 2nd strategic timeout trailer of his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Mumbai International Film Festival, featuring documentaries, short fiction and animation films, to begin

Big Story RBI annual report | Bank frauds got smaller in FY22 Banks reported 9,103 frauds in FY22 involving Rs 60,414 crore. In comparison, frauds reported in FY21 were 7,359 but the amount was Rs 1.38 lakh crore. Does this mean bankers have gotten smarter, armed with technology and faster surveillance? Read here to know more

Automobile BMW to have the most extensive EV portfolio in India, says India CEO Vikram Pawah BMW India CEO Vikram Pawah, buoyant about the company’s EV prospects in the country, said it has introduced BMW i4 electric sedan said to be the longest-range EV in the country, at up to 590 km. The India head of the German luxury carmaker also said they are building a charging network in a phased manner. Read the full interview here.

Your Money How to manage your portfolio in times of high inflation Despite the RBI’s measures to control inflation, things may not improve quickly. Rising interest rates will lead to volatility in markets. Here’s what you can do to keep your portfolio going. Read here.

Tech Tattle Asus BR1100 Review: A surprisingly good entry level laptop Asus BR1100, a budget laptop at a starting price of Rs 24,999 in India, is specifically designed for kids. It isn’t meant to be all-powerful but offers an overall affordable package that can handle all educational tasks. Read more here.