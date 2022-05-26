Markets regulator SEBI on Wednesday simplified the procedure and documentation requirements for issuance of duplicate securities certificates in order to make the process more efficient and investor friendly. Operational guidelines for processing investors’ service requests for the purpose of issuance of duplicate securities certificates have been put in place. More here
Today:
PM Modi to visit Hyderabad
Varanasi Court to hear Gyanvapi case
TikTok Live to go live
Boeing Starliner to return to Earth
Kia EV6 India launch Tomorrow:
Likely monsoon onset
Hazardous asteroid approaching Earth
Central team to review Assam flood situation
President Kovind to visit Madhya Pradesh
Today:
The Union Cabinet has approved the sale of the government's entire stake in Hindustan Zinc Limited. Vedanta Ltd, the parent firm, holds a 64.92 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc, while the government holds a 29.5 percent stake in the zinc-lead miner. More here
Mumbai reported 295 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the most in over three months, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). During the day, no pandemic-related deaths were reported in the metropolis. More here
The first of these bands is called the Pride Edition Sport Loop. It showcases a new technique that the company is using to remove several of the double-layer nylon textile loops to reveal the word "Pride" written in the same typeface as the original "Hello" greeting from the first Macintosh in 1984. More here
Holding many bank accounts has its benefits, but for those who are not financially disciplined, keeping track of multiple cheque books, debit cards, net banking user IDs and passwords, and minimum monthly average balance can be quite cumbersome. More here
Mark Vins, the Emmy-winning filmmaker who co-founded the Brave Wilderness YouTube channel, and Nuseir Yassin, best known for his YouTube channel Nas Daily, have been selected for their “ability to balance compelling, creative content with a strong emphasis on climate action and social justice,” the World Economic Forum (WEF) announced. More here
