Market Buzz SEBI simplifies requirements for issuance of duplicate securities certificates Markets regulator SEBI on Wednesday simplified the procedure and documentation requirements for issuance of duplicate securities certificates in order to make the process more efficient and investor friendly. Operational guidelines for processing investors’ service requests for the purpose of issuance of duplicate securities certificates have been put in place. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

PM Modi to visit Hyderabad

Varanasi Court to hear Gyanvapi case

TikTok Live to go live

Boeing Starliner to return to Earth

Kia EV6 India launch Tomorrow:

Likely monsoon onset

Hazardous asteroid approaching Earth

Central team to review Assam flood situation

President Kovind to visit Madhya Pradesh



Big Story Cabinet nod for govt’s sale of 29.5% stake in Hindustan Zinc The Union Cabinet has approved the sale of the government's entire stake in Hindustan Zinc Limited. Vedanta Ltd, the parent firm, holds a 64.92 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc, while the government holds a 29.5 percent stake in the zinc-lead miner. More here

Coronavirus Check At 295, Mumbai reports highest daily cases in over 3 months Mumbai reported 295 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the most in over three months, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). During the day, no pandemic-related deaths were reported in the metropolis. More here

Tech Tattle Apple introduces new Apple Watch Pride Edition bands The first of these bands is called the Pride Edition Sport Loop. It showcases a new technique that the company is using to remove several of the double-layer nylon textile loops to reveal the word "Pride" written in the same typeface as the original "Hello" greeting from the first Macintosh in 1984. More here

Your Money How many bank accounts should you have? Holding many bank accounts has its benefits, but for those who are not financially disciplined, keeping track of multiple cheque books, debit cards, net banking user IDs and passwords, and minimum monthly average balance can be quite cumbersome. More here