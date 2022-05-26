English
    Last Updated : May 26, 2022 / 06:16 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      SEBI simplifies requirements for issuance of duplicate securities certificates

      Markets regulator SEBI on Wednesday simplified the procedure and documentation requirements for issuance of duplicate securities certificates in order to make the process more efficient and investor friendly. Operational guidelines for processing investors’ service requests for the purpose of issuance of duplicate securities certificates have been put in place. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      PM Modi to visit Hyderabad
      Varanasi Court to hear Gyanvapi case
      TikTok Live to go live
      Boeing Starliner to return to Earth
      Kia EV6 India launch
      Tomorrow:
      Likely monsoon onset
      Hazardous asteroid approaching Earth
      Central team to review Assam flood situation
      President Kovind to visit Madhya Pradesh

    • Big Story

      Cabinet nod for govt’s sale of 29.5% stake in Hindustan Zinc

      The Union Cabinet has approved the sale of the government's entire stake in Hindustan Zinc Limited. Vedanta Ltd, the parent firm, holds a 64.92 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc, while the government holds a 29.5 percent stake in the zinc-lead miner. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      At 295, Mumbai reports highest daily cases in over 3 months

      Mumbai reported 295 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the most in over three months, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). During the day, no pandemic-related deaths were reported in the metropolis. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Apple introduces new Apple Watch Pride Edition bands

      The first of these bands is called the Pride Edition Sport Loop. It showcases a new technique that the company is using to remove several of the double-layer nylon textile loops to reveal the word "Pride" written in the same typeface as the original "Hello" greeting from the first Macintosh in 1984. More here

    • Your Money

      How many bank accounts should you have?

      Holding many bank accounts has its benefits, but for those who are not financially disciplined, keeping track of multiple cheque books, debit cards, net banking user IDs and passwords, and minimum monthly average balance can be quite cumbersome. More here

    • Tailpiece

      These 2 YouTubers are covering World Economic Forum at Davos

      Mark Vins, the Emmy-winning filmmaker who co-founded the Brave Wilderness YouTube channel, and Nuseir Yassin, best known for his YouTube channel Nas Daily, have been selected for their “ability to balance compelling, creative content with a strong emphasis on climate action and social justice,” the World Economic Forum (WEF) announced. More here

    Must Listen

    Simply Save Podcast | “Women have an eye for detail, are loaded with EQ, which is a deadly combination.”

    Simply Save Podcast | "Women have an eye for detail, are loaded with EQ, which is a deadly combination."

