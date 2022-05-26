Last Updated : May 26, 2022 / 06:16 AM IST
SEBI simplifies requirements for issuance of duplicate securities certificates
Markets regulator SEBI on Wednesday simplified the procedure and documentation requirements for issuance of duplicate securities certificates in order to make the process more efficient and investor friendly. Operational guidelines for processing investors’ service requests for the purpose of issuance of duplicate securities certificates have been put in place. More here