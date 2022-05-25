Market Buzz Wall Street sell-off deepens on Snap's bleak forecast Twitter Inc, Google-owner Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms Inc and Pinterest Inc, which rely heavily on advertising revenue, fell between 3 percent and 24.8 percent. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: Bharat Bandh Call

Muthoot Finance issue opens

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Home Science Exam

Kate Moss to testify in Johnny Depp trial Tomorrow: PM Modi to visit Hyderabad

Varanasi Court to hear Gyanvapi case

TikTok Live to go live

Boeing Starliner to return to Earth

Kia EV6 India launch

Big Story India allows duty-free import of crude soyabean, sunflower oil The announcement comes on the heels of a surge in edible oil prices in India. The government was reportedly planning to lift an import levy on soybean and sunflower oils to cool off the surging local prices of food. More here

Coronavirus Check NRI on Gujarat visit tests positive for Omicron sub-variant This is the third Omicron sub-variant case detected in India. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) had on Sunday confirmed the presence of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of the coronavirus in India - one from Tamil Nadu another from Telangana. More here

Tech Tattle Meta extends 3D avatars to Instagram in India This means, users in India can now appear as their virtual self through stickers, feed posts, and Facebook profile pictures across Meta's family of apps. More here

Your Money Tips for overseas students to manage money better as rupee weakens Students pursuing studies abroad could be in for tough times as the rupee depreciation vis-à-vis the US dollar is likely to push up their overall cost of education, especially living expenses. To know how they can manage their money better, click here