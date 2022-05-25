Twitter Inc, Google-owner Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms Inc and Pinterest Inc, which rely heavily on advertising revenue, fell between 3 percent and 24.8 percent. More here
The announcement comes on the heels of a surge in edible oil prices in India. The government was reportedly planning to lift an import levy on soybean and sunflower oils to cool off the surging local prices of food. More here
This is the third Omicron sub-variant case detected in India. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) had on Sunday confirmed the presence of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of the coronavirus in India - one from Tamil Nadu another from Telangana. More here
This means, users in India can now appear as their virtual self through stickers, feed posts, and Facebook profile pictures across Meta's family of apps. More here
Students pursuing studies abroad could be in for tough times as the rupee depreciation vis-à-vis the US dollar is likely to push up their overall cost of education, especially living expenses. To know how they can manage their money better, click here
A sheep in Africa's South Sudan has been sentenced to jail for three years after it was found guilty of killing a woman. The animal was taken into police custody earlier this month after it attacked and killed 45-year-old Adhieu Chaping. More here
