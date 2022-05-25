English
    Last Updated : May 25, 2022 / 06:17 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Wall Street sell-off deepens on Snap's bleak forecast

      Twitter Inc, Google-owner Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms Inc and Pinterest Inc, which rely heavily on advertising revenue, fell between 3 percent and 24.8 percent. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Bharat Bandh Call
      Muthoot Finance issue opens
      CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Home Science Exam
      Kate Moss to testify in Johnny Depp trial
      Tomorrow:
      PM Modi to visit Hyderabad
      Varanasi Court to hear Gyanvapi case
      TikTok Live to go live
      Boeing Starliner to return to Earth

      Kia EV6 India launch

    • Big Story

      India allows duty-free import of crude soyabean, sunflower oil

      The announcement comes on the heels of a surge in edible oil prices in India. The government was reportedly planning to lift an import levy on soybean and sunflower oils to cool off the surging local prices of food. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      NRI on Gujarat visit tests positive for Omicron sub-variant

      This is the third Omicron sub-variant case detected in India. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) had on Sunday confirmed the presence of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of the coronavirus in India - one from Tamil Nadu another from Telangana. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Meta extends 3D avatars to Instagram in India

      This means, users in India can now appear as their virtual self through stickers, feed posts, and Facebook profile pictures across Meta's family of apps. More here

    • Your Money

      Tips for overseas students to manage money better as rupee weakens

      Students pursuing studies abroad could be in for tough times as the rupee depreciation vis-à-vis the US dollar is likely to push up their overall cost of education, especially living expenses. To know how they can manage their money better, click here

    • Tailpiece

      Sheep gets 3 years in jail for killing woman in Africa

      A sheep in Africa's South Sudan has been sentenced to jail for three years after it was found guilty of killing a woman. The animal was taken into police custody earlier this month after it attacked and killed 45-year-old Adhieu Chaping. More here

