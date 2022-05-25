Last Updated : May 25, 2022 / 06:17 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Wall Street sell-off deepens on Snap's bleak forecast
Twitter Inc, Google-owner Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms Inc and Pinterest Inc, which rely heavily on advertising revenue, fell between 3 percent and 24.8 percent. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Kia EV6 India launch
Big Story
India allows duty-free import of crude soyabean, sunflower oil
The announcement comes on the heels of a surge in edible oil prices in India. The government was reportedly planning to lift an import levy on soybean and sunflower oils to cool off the surging local prices of food. More here
Coronavirus Check
NRI on Gujarat visit tests positive for Omicron sub-variant
This is the third Omicron sub-variant case detected in India. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) had on Sunday confirmed the presence of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of the coronavirus in India - one from Tamil Nadu another from Telangana. More here
Tech Tattle
Meta extends 3D avatars to Instagram in India
This means, users in India can now appear as their virtual self through stickers, feed posts, and Facebook profile pictures across Meta's family of apps. More here
Your Money
Tips for overseas students to manage money better as rupee weakens
Students pursuing studies abroad could be in for tough times as the rupee depreciation vis-à-vis the US dollar is likely to push up their overall cost of education, especially living expenses. To know how they can manage their money better, click here
Tailpiece
Sheep gets 3 years in jail for killing woman in Africa
A sheep in Africa's South Sudan has been sentenced to jail for three years after it was found guilty of killing a woman. The animal was taken into police custody earlier this month after it attacked and killed 45-year-old Adhieu Chaping. More here
