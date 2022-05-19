Big Story Race for Mytrah Energy Assets: JSW Group signs exclusivity pact; deal valued between $1.6 and $1.7 billion In yet another instance of a big-bang deal brewing in the Indian clean energy segment, Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group has signed an exclusivity agreement with Hyderabad-based Mytrah Energy to buy the latter’s wind and solar assets, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the development told Moneycontrol. Here's the full story.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today:

Jaishankar to attend BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meet

Paradeep Phosphates IPO to open today Tomorrow:

Fresh heatwave spell to affect northwest India

Zydus Lifesciences' board meeting to decide on share buyback

Corporate Buzz Adani Group enters healthcare, incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Group announced its entry into the healthcare sector, stating that it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary for healthcare-related services. Read more.

Tech Tattle Not all VPNs: CERT-In issues FAQs on controversial April 28 directions and more The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has released a set of clarifications on the April 28 directions, where it has stated that the rules of maintaining customer logs will not apply to enterprise and corporate virtual private networks. Read more.

Startup Tales Unacademy follows rival Byju’s to foray into offline learning SoftBank-backed edtech unicorn Unacademy has followed biggest rival Byju’s in the offline learning market, aiming to meet the growing demand for inter-personal mentoring for learners. Read more.

Health & Pharma Going under knife to look good: Make-shift cosmetic clinics thrive in the absence of regulations More and more people are opting for cosmetic plastic surgery in India and clinics offering procedures like hair transplantation, weight loss therapy and facelift are becoming an alternative to high-end hospitals. Read more.