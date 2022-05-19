In yet another instance of a big-bang deal brewing in the Indian clean energy segment, Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group has signed an exclusivity agreement with Hyderabad-based Mytrah Energy to buy the latter’s wind and solar assets, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the development told Moneycontrol. Here's the full story.
Adani Group announced its entry into the healthcare sector, stating that it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary for healthcare-related services. Read more.
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has released a set of clarifications on the April 28 directions, where it has stated that the rules of maintaining customer logs will not apply to enterprise and corporate virtual private networks. Read more.
SoftBank-backed edtech unicorn Unacademy has followed biggest rival Byju’s in the offline learning market, aiming to meet the growing demand for inter-personal mentoring for learners. Read more.
More and more people are opting for cosmetic plastic surgery in India and clinics offering procedures like hair transplantation, weight loss therapy and facelift are becoming an alternative to high-end hospitals. Read more.
The stakes are high for brands, not just because of the money being invested in influencer activities but also because social media backlash can be severely damaging for a brand’s reputation once things go wrong. Read more.
