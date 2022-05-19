English
    Last Updated : May 19, 2022 / 06:08 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Big Story

      Race for Mytrah Energy Assets: JSW Group signs exclusivity pact; deal valued between $1.6 and $1.7 billion

      In yet another instance of a big-bang deal brewing in the Indian clean energy segment, Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group has signed an exclusivity agreement with Hyderabad-based Mytrah Energy to buy the latter’s wind and solar assets, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the development told Moneycontrol. Here's the full story.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Jaishankar to attend BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meet
      Paradeep Phosphates IPO to open today
      Tomorrow:
      Fresh heatwave spell to affect northwest India

      Zydus Lifesciences' board meeting to decide on share buyback

      Close

    • Corporate Buzz

      Adani Group enters healthcare, incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary

      Adani Group announced its entry into the healthcare sector, stating that it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary for healthcare-related services. Read more.

    • Tech Tattle

      Not all VPNs: CERT-In issues FAQs on controversial April 28 directions and more

      The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has released a set of clarifications on the April 28 directions, where it has stated that the rules of maintaining customer logs will not apply to enterprise and corporate virtual private networks. Read more.

    • Startup Tales

      Unacademy follows rival Byju’s to foray into offline learning

      SoftBank-backed edtech unicorn Unacademy has followed biggest rival Byju’s in the offline learning market, aiming to meet the growing demand for inter-personal mentoring for learners. Read more.

    • Health & Pharma

      Going under knife to look good: Make-shift cosmetic clinics thrive in the absence of regulations

      More and more people are opting for cosmetic plastic surgery in India and clinics offering procedures like hair transplantation, weight loss therapy and facelift are becoming an alternative to high-end hospitals. Read more.

    • Tailpiece

      Storyboard18 | Should brands dissociate from influencers who promote toxic content?

      The stakes are high for brands, not just because of the money being invested in influencer activities but also because social media backlash can be severely damaging for a brand’s reputation once things go wrong. Read more.

