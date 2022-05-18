Market Buzz LIC IPO market debut: Investors lose over Rs 50,000 crore Investors of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) lost over Rs 50,000 crore on the stock’s debut on May 17. It listed at Rs 867.20 per share, an over 8.5 percent discount to its issue price, after the firm's initial public offering was oversubscribed nearly three times last week. Read more.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today:

Commerce Ministry to hold inter-ministerial consultations

Vivo X80, Vivo X80 pro launch in India Tomorrow:

Heavy rainfall predicted in Karnataka

Next hearing on Gyanvapi Case

Big Story Growth forecast range reasonable despite monetary tightening, says CEA Nageswaran India’s Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran is optimistic about the country’s growth forecast despite higher-than-expected inflation numbers and looming macro concerns. Speaking exclusively to Moneycontrol, Nageswaran said India’s growth forecast range is “reasonable” despite monetary tightening. Check out the full interview here.

Business RBI says six applicants found not suitable for bank permits The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 17 said it has found six applicants not suitable for permits of small finance bank licences and universal bank licences after an examination. Read more.

MC Explained Supreme Court ruling on NBFC regulations: Five key points explained The Supreme Court ruled May 10 that state moneylending laws will no longer apply to nonbanking finance companies. This means only the Reserve Bank of India can oversee non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and the order ends the dual regulation of such entities. Here's everything you need to know.

Startup Tales B2B unicorn Zetwerk sets up smart tech device manufacturing facility in Noida Zet Town India, a subsidiary of business-to-business (B2B) services marketplace unicorn Zetwerk on May 17 commissioned a state-of-the-art original design manufacturing (ODM) facility for hearables, wearables and IoT (internet of things) devices in Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Read more.