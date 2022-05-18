English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : May 18, 2022 / 06:12 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      LIC IPO market debut: Investors lose over Rs 50,000 crore

      Investors of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) lost over Rs 50,000 crore on the stock’s debut on May 17. It listed at Rs 867.20 per share, an over 8.5 percent discount to its issue price, after the firm's initial public offering was oversubscribed nearly three times last week. Read more.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Commerce Ministry to hold inter-ministerial consultations
      Vivo X80, Vivo X80 pro launch in India
      Tomorrow:
      Heavy rainfall predicted in Karnataka

      Next hearing on Gyanvapi Case

      Close

    • Big Story

      Growth forecast range reasonable despite monetary tightening, says CEA Nageswaran

      India’s Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran is optimistic about the country’s growth forecast despite higher-than-expected inflation numbers and looming macro concerns. Speaking exclusively to Moneycontrol, Nageswaran said India’s growth forecast range is “reasonable” despite monetary tightening. Check out the full interview here.

    • Business

      RBI says six applicants found not suitable for bank permits

      The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 17 said it has found six applicants not suitable for permits of small finance bank licences and universal bank licences after an examination. Read more.

    • MC Explained

      Supreme Court ruling on NBFC regulations: Five key points explained

      The Supreme Court ruled May 10 that state moneylending laws will no longer apply to nonbanking finance companies. This means only the Reserve Bank of India can oversee non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and the order ends the dual regulation of such entities. Here's everything you need to know.

    • Startup Tales

      B2B unicorn Zetwerk sets up smart tech device manufacturing facility in Noida

      Zet Town India, a subsidiary of business-to-business (B2B) services marketplace unicorn Zetwerk on May 17 commissioned a state-of-the-art original design manufacturing (ODM) facility for hearables, wearables and IoT (internet of things) devices in Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Read more.

    • Tailpiece

      Cannes rolls out red carpet for 75th film festival. See pics

      The 75th Cannes Film Festival is set to open with the premiere of Michel Hazanavicius' zombie comedy “Final Cut.” Over the next 12 days, 21 films will vie for the festival's prestigious top award, the Palme d'Or, while a handful of high-profile Hollywood titles — including “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Three Thousand Years of Longing” — will also launch in Cannes. Read more.

    tags #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    Simply Save Podcast | “Women have an eye for detail, are loaded with EQ, which is a deadly combination.”

    Simply Save Podcast | “Women have an eye for detail, are loaded with EQ, which is a deadly combination.”

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.