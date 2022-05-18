Last Updated : May 18, 2022 / 06:12 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
LIC IPO market debut: Investors lose over Rs 50,000 crore
Investors of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) lost over Rs 50,000 crore on the stock’s debut on May 17. It listed at Rs 867.20 per share, an over 8.5 percent discount to its issue price, after the firm's initial public offering was oversubscribed nearly three times last week. Read more.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Next hearing on Gyanvapi Case
Big Story
Growth forecast range reasonable despite monetary tightening, says CEA Nageswaran
India’s Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran is optimistic about the country’s growth forecast despite higher-than-expected inflation numbers and looming macro concerns. Speaking exclusively to Moneycontrol, Nageswaran said India’s growth forecast range is “reasonable” despite monetary tightening. Check out the full interview here.
Business
RBI says six applicants found not suitable for bank permits
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 17 said it has found six applicants not suitable for permits of small finance bank licences and universal bank licences after an examination. Read more.
MC Explained
Supreme Court ruling on NBFC regulations: Five key points explained
The Supreme Court ruled May 10 that state moneylending laws will no longer apply to nonbanking finance companies. This means only the Reserve Bank of India can oversee non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and the order ends the dual regulation of such entities. Here's everything you need to know.
Startup Tales
B2B unicorn Zetwerk sets up smart tech device manufacturing facility in Noida
Zet Town India, a subsidiary of business-to-business (B2B) services marketplace unicorn Zetwerk on May 17 commissioned a state-of-the-art original design manufacturing (ODM) facility for hearables, wearables and IoT (internet of things) devices in Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Read more.
Tailpiece
Cannes rolls out red carpet for 75th film festival. See pics
The 75th Cannes Film Festival is set to open with the premiere of Michel Hazanavicius' zombie comedy “Final Cut.” Over the next 12 days, 21 films will vie for the festival's prestigious top award, the Palme d'Or, while a handful of high-profile Hollywood titles — including “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Three Thousand Years of Longing” — will also launch in Cannes. Read more.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.