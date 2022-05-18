Tailpiece

Cannes rolls out red carpet for 75th film festival. See pics

The 75th Cannes Film Festival is set to open with the premiere of Michel Hazanavicius' zombie comedy “Final Cut.” Over the next 12 days, 21 films will vie for the festival's prestigious top award, the Palme d'Or, while a handful of high-profile Hollywood titles — including “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Three Thousand Years of Longing” — will also launch in Cannes. Read more.