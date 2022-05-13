At 7.79 percent, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print for April is 84 basis points higher than the March number of 6.95 percent, data released on May 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. More here
Today:
Heatwave alert in Delhi
Congress’ 3-day brainstorming starts
Sony PS5 pre-booking begins
PM Modi to launch MP govt’s start-up policy Tomorrow: Mumbai flamingo festival
Abortion Rights marches in US
Amit Shah’s Telangana visit
Today:
Heatwave alert in Delhi
Wilson worked for the Singapore Airlines group for more than 15 years in countries such as Japan, Canada, and Hong Kong. He had started off as a Management Trainee with SIA in New Zealand in 1996. Notably, SIA is a partner in Vistara, an airline owned by the Tatas. More here
Wilson worked for the Singapore Airlines group for more than 15 years in countries such as Japan, Canada, and Hong Kong. He had started off as a Management Trainee with SIA in New Zealand in 1996. Notably, SIA is a partner in Vistara, an airline owned by the Tatas. More here
The Union government on May 12 relaxed the norms for Covid vaccine precaution dose, allowing those going overseas to get the jab before the stipulated nine-month waiting period as required by the destination country. More here
The Union government on May 12 relaxed the norms for Covid vaccine precaution dose, allowing those going overseas to get the jab before the stipulated nine-month waiting period as required by the destination country. More here
The recently concluded Google I/O 2022 witnessed some major hardware announcements. The Google Pixel 6a and Google Buds Pro were the two devices launched by the search giant. But Google also teased the design of its upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro as well as the Pixel Watch and Pixel Tablet. More here
The recently concluded Google I/O 2022 witnessed some major hardware announcements. The Google Pixel 6a and Google Buds Pro were the two devices launched by the search giant. But Google also teased the design of its upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro as well as the Pixel Watch and Pixel Tablet. More here
By virtue of being a nominee in the records of a Society, the complete title to the shares and property of the deceased member does not automatically vest in or transfer in favour of such a nominee. The nominee is supposed to merely hold such shares and property for the benefit of the actual legal heirs of the deceased member. More here
By virtue of being a nominee in the records of a Society, the complete title to the shares and property of the deceased member does not automatically vest in or transfer in favour of such a nominee. The nominee is supposed to merely hold such shares and property for the benefit of the actual legal heirs of the deceased member. More here
Apple or Steve Jobs had introduced the iPod in October 2001, a revelation that could hold about a thousand songs which you could categorise by genre and play in random order or shuffle, without needing anything else besides a headphone and a charger. Since its launch, Apple has sold about 450 million iPods, but the numbers have fallen because of the iPhone, according to newspaper reports. More here
Apple or Steve Jobs had introduced the iPod in October 2001, a revelation that could hold about a thousand songs which you could categorise by genre and play in random order or shuffle, without needing anything else besides a headphone and a charger. Since its launch, Apple has sold about 450 million iPods, but the numbers have fallen because of the iPhone, according to newspaper reports. More here