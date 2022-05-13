Market Buzz CPI inflation shocks, surges to 7.79% in April At 7.79 percent, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print for April is 84 basis points higher than the March number of 6.95 percent, data released on May 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: Heatwave alert in Delhi

Congress’ 3-day brainstorming starts

Sony PS5 pre-booking begins

PM Modi to launch MP govt’s start-up policy Tomorrow: Mumbai flamingo festival

Abortion Rights marches in US

Amit Shah’s Telangana visit

Big Story Tatas pick Scoot boss Campbell Wilson as Air India CEO Wilson worked for the Singapore Airlines group for more than 15 years in countries such as Japan, Canada, and Hong Kong. He had started off as a Management Trainee with SIA in New Zealand in 1996. Notably, SIA is a partner in Vistara, an airline owned by the Tatas. More here

Coronavirus Check Govt allows precaution dose before waiting period for international flyers The Union government on May 12 relaxed the norms for Covid vaccine precaution dose, allowing those going overseas to get the jab before the stipulated nine-month waiting period as required by the destination country. More here

Tech Tattle Google Pixel Buds Pro launched with active noise cancellation The recently concluded Google I/O 2022 witnessed some major hardware announcements. The Google Pixel 6a and Google Buds Pro were the two devices launched by the search giant. But Google also teased the design of its upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro as well as the Pixel Watch and Pixel Tablet. More here

Your Money Nomination is important if you own property in cooperative housing society By virtue of being a nominee in the records of a Society, the complete title to the shares and property of the deceased member does not automatically vest in or transfer in favour of such a nominee. The nominee is supposed to merely hold such shares and property for the benefit of the actual legal heirs of the deceased member. More here