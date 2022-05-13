English
    Last Updated : May 13, 2022 / 06:03 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    • Market Buzz

      CPI inflation shocks, surges to 7.79% in April

      At 7.79 percent, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print for April is 84 basis points higher than the March number of 6.95 percent, data released on May 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Heatwave alert in Delhi
      Congress’ 3-day brainstorming starts
      Sony PS5 pre-booking begins
      PM Modi to launch MP govt’s start-up policy
      Tomorrow:
      Mumbai flamingo festival
      Abortion Rights marches in US

      Amit Shah’s Telangana visit

    • Big Story

      Tatas pick Scoot boss Campbell Wilson as Air India CEO

      Wilson worked for the Singapore Airlines group for more than 15 years in countries such as Japan, Canada, and Hong Kong. He had started off as a Management Trainee with SIA in New Zealand in 1996. Notably, SIA is a partner in Vistara, an airline owned by the Tatas. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Govt allows precaution dose before waiting period for international flyers

      The Union government on May 12 relaxed the norms for Covid vaccine precaution dose, allowing those going overseas to get the jab before the stipulated nine-month waiting period as required by the destination country. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Google Pixel Buds Pro launched with active noise cancellation

      The recently concluded Google I/O 2022 witnessed some major hardware announcements. The Google Pixel 6a and Google Buds Pro were the two devices launched by the search giant. But Google also teased the design of its upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro as well as the Pixel Watch and Pixel Tablet. More here

    • Your Money

      Nomination is important if you own property in cooperative housing society

      By virtue of being a nominee in the records of a Society, the complete title to the shares and property of the deceased member does not automatically vest in or transfer in favour of such a nominee. The nominee is supposed to merely hold such shares and property for the benefit of the actual legal heirs of the deceased member. More here

    • Tailpiece

      iPod discontinued: Memories of a shiny Nano

      Apple or Steve Jobs had introduced the iPod in October 2001, a revelation that could hold about a thousand songs which you could categorise by genre and play in random order or shuffle, without needing anything else besides a headphone and a charger. Since its launch, Apple has sold about 450 million iPods, but the numbers have fallen because of the iPhone, according to newspaper reports. More here

    Must Listen

    Simply Save Podcast | “Women have an eye for detail, are loaded with EQ, which is a deadly combination.”

    Simply Save Podcast | “Women have an eye for detail, are loaded with EQ, which is a deadly combination.”

