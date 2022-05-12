The S&P 500 and the Dow rose in choppy trading on Wednesday as banks and energy shares gained, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq came under pressure after inflation data cemented expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes. More here
Today:
LIC share allotment
Motorola Edge 30 launch
Taj Mahal ‘history’ case hearing
International Nurses Day Tomorrow:
Fresh heatwave spell in Delhi
Jogeshbhai Jordaar to be released in theatres
Supreme Court to hear NEET PG 2022 defernmnet plea
Today:
Morgan Stanley has lowered its forecasts for India's economic growth in the next two fiscal years, saying a global slowdown, surging oil prices and weak domestic demand would take a toll on Asia's third-largest economy. More here
Morgan Stanley has lowered its forecasts for India's economic growth in the next two fiscal years, saying a global slowdown, surging oil prices and weak domestic demand would take a toll on Asia's third-largest economy. More here
The Union health ministry on May 11 approved a proposal to allow those travelling abroad to receive the booster dose three months after they have their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. More here
The Union health ministry on May 11 approved a proposal to allow those travelling abroad to receive the booster dose three months after they have their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. More here
Alphabet unit Google has signed deals to pay more than 300 publishers in Germany, France and four other EU countries for their news and will roll out a tool to make it easier for others to sign up too, the company told Reuters. More here
Alphabet unit Google has signed deals to pay more than 300 publishers in Germany, France and four other EU countries for their news and will roll out a tool to make it easier for others to sign up too, the company told Reuters. More here
It’s no revelation that the Tata Nexon EV is one of the brand’s most successful offerings in recent years. Not only is it the best-selling EV in the country, but Nexon’s electrified alternative has also allowed Tata Motors to pip Hyundai in the bestselling SUV category, previously dominated by the Creta. While Tata Motors has teased us with two concepts featuring their Gen 2 and Gen 3 EV architecture, respectively, with the latter being the brand’s first born-EV platform, the brand has decided to tackle surging present-day demand with a long-range version of the popular Nexon. More here
It’s no revelation that the Tata Nexon EV is one of the brand’s most successful offerings in recent years. Not only is it the best-selling EV in the country, but Nexon’s electrified alternative has also allowed Tata Motors to pip Hyundai in the bestselling SUV category, previously dominated by the Creta. While Tata Motors has teased us with two concepts featuring their Gen 2 and Gen 3 EV architecture, respectively, with the latter being the brand’s first born-EV platform, the brand has decided to tackle surging present-day demand with a long-range version of the popular Nexon. More here
The Indian Council of Medical Research (CMR)’s hypertension control report says at least one in every four Indian adults suffers from hypertension, but only about 10 percent get their blood pressure under control. More here
The Indian Council of Medical Research (CMR)’s hypertension control report says at least one in every four Indian adults suffers from hypertension, but only about 10 percent get their blood pressure under control. More here