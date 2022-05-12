Market Buzz S&P 500, Dow up after inflation data, Nasdaq down on rate hike worries

The S&P 500 and the Dow rose in choppy trading on Wednesday as banks and energy shares gained, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq came under pressure after inflation data cemented expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

LIC share allotment

Motorola Edge 30 launch

Taj Mahal ‘history’ case hearing

International Nurses Day Tomorrow:

Fresh heatwave spell in Delhi

Jogeshbhai Jordaar to be released in theatres

Supreme Court to hear NEET PG 2022 defernmnet plea

Big Story Morgan Stanley cuts India's growth forecasts on inflation, global slowdown Morgan Stanley has lowered its forecasts for India's economic growth in the next two fiscal years, saying a global slowdown, surging oil prices and weak domestic demand would take a toll on Asia's third-largest economy. More here

Coronavirus Check International travellers to receive booster dose 3 months after second shot The Union health ministry on May 11 approved a proposal to allow those travelling abroad to receive the booster dose three months after they have their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. More here

Tech Tattle Google paying more than 300 EU publishers for news, more to come

Alphabet unit Google has signed deals to pay more than 300 publishers in Germany, France and four other EU countries for their news and will roll out a tool to make it easier for others to sign up too, the company told Reuters. More here

Auto Tata Nexon EV Max: All you need to know about the new SUV It’s no revelation that the Tata Nexon EV is one of the brand’s most successful offerings in recent years. Not only is it the best-selling EV in the country, but Nexon’s electrified alternative has also allowed Tata Motors to pip Hyundai in the bestselling SUV category, previously dominated by the Creta. While Tata Motors has teased us with two concepts featuring their Gen 2 and Gen 3 EV architecture, respectively, with the latter being the brand’s first born-EV platform, the brand has decided to tackle surging present-day demand with a long-range version of the popular Nexon. More here