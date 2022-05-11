Market Buzz Investor wealth tumbles over Rs 11.22 lakh crore in 3 days Equity investors have become poorer by over Rs 11.22 lakh crore in three days following a sell-off in markets amid weak global cues. Sliding for the third straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 105.82 points or 0.19 per cent lower at 54,364.85 on Tuesday. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

India-Oman meet

Heatwave to return

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in Hyderabad

Cyclone Asani to weaken

Delhivery IPO to open

Delhi HC verdict on marital rape Tomorrow:

LIC share allotment

Motorola Edge 30 launch

Taj Mahal ‘history’ case hearing

International Nurses Day

Big Story Shoot-at-sight orders issued to quell Sri Lanka riots Sri Lanka's defence ministry on Tuesday ordered troops to shoot at sight people involved in looting or damaging property, a day after mobs targeted the homes of ruling-party politicians. The order came as the government deployed tens of thousands of army, navy and air force personnel to patrol tense streets of the capital Colombo and elsewhere after a day of violence. More here

Coronavirus Check Bharat Biotech developing ‘variant-proof’ vaccine The international multidisciplinary consortium comprising Bharat Biotech International, the University of Sydney and ExcellGene SA, Switzerland will receive funding of $19.3 million to support the development of a ‘variant-proof’ coronavirus vaccine candidate. More here

Tech Tattle Ads may come by end of 2022, says Netflix Netflix could introduce its lower-priced ad-supported tier by the end of the year, a more accelerated timeline than originally indicated, the company told employees in a recent note. In the note, Netflix executives said that they were aiming to introduce the ad tier in the final three months of the year, according to two people who shared details of the communication. More here

Auto Five things to know about Tata Nexon EV Max The Tata Nexon EV has already been doing well and a longer range will only enhance the appeal of the EV SUV. Tata Motors is all set to launch the Nexon EV Max, with a few feature updates and a lot more range. It is expected to be priced in the Rs 17-21 lakh range. More here