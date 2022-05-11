Last Updated : May 11, 2022 / 06:29 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Investor wealth tumbles over Rs 11.22 lakh crore in 3 days
Equity investors have become poorer by over Rs 11.22 lakh crore in three days following a sell-off in markets amid weak global cues. Sliding for the third straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 105.82 points or 0.19 per cent lower at 54,364.85 on Tuesday. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
International Nurses Day
Big Story
Shoot-at-sight orders issued to quell Sri Lanka riots
Sri Lanka's defence ministry on Tuesday ordered troops to shoot at sight people involved in looting or damaging property, a day after mobs targeted the homes of ruling-party politicians. The order came as the government deployed tens of thousands of army, navy and air force personnel to patrol tense streets of the capital Colombo and elsewhere after a day of violence. More here
Coronavirus Check
Bharat Biotech developing ‘variant-proof’ vaccine
The international multidisciplinary consortium comprising Bharat Biotech International, the University of Sydney and ExcellGene SA, Switzerland will receive funding of $19.3 million to support the development of a ‘variant-proof’ coronavirus vaccine candidate. More here
Tech Tattle
Ads may come by end of 2022, says Netflix
Netflix could introduce its lower-priced ad-supported tier by the end of the year, a more accelerated timeline than originally indicated, the company told employees in a recent note. In the note, Netflix executives said that they were aiming to introduce the ad tier in the final three months of the year, according to two people who shared details of the communication. More here
Auto
Five things to know about Tata Nexon EV Max
The Tata Nexon EV has already been doing well and a longer range will only enhance the appeal of the EV SUV. Tata Motors is all set to launch the Nexon EV Max, with a few feature updates and a lot more range. It is expected to be priced in the Rs 17-21 lakh range. More here
Tailpiece
Zelensky's jacket sells for Rs 85.6 lakh at fundraiser for Ukraine
"Today, the whole word looks up to a man wearing a simple fleece jacket," the Ukrainian Embassy to the United Kingdom said in a video on Twitter. It included a clip of Zelensky wearing the khaki jacket. "And now the iconic item, personally signed by President Zelensky, is here." More here
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.