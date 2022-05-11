English
    Last Updated : May 11, 2022 / 06:29 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Investor wealth tumbles over Rs 11.22 lakh crore in 3 days

      Equity investors have become poorer by over Rs 11.22 lakh crore in three days following a sell-off in markets amid weak global cues. Sliding for the third straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 105.82 points or 0.19 per cent lower at 54,364.85 on Tuesday. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      India-Oman meet
      Heatwave to return
      Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in Hyderabad
      Cyclone Asani to weaken
      Delhivery IPO to open
      Delhi HC verdict on marital rape
      Tomorrow:
      LIC share allotment
      Motorola Edge 30 launch
      Taj Mahal ‘history’ case hearing

      International Nurses Day

      Close

    • Big Story

      Shoot-at-sight orders issued to quell Sri Lanka riots

      Sri Lanka's defence ministry on Tuesday ordered troops to shoot at sight people involved in looting or damaging property, a day after mobs targeted the homes of ruling-party politicians. The order came as the government deployed tens of thousands of army, navy and air force personnel to patrol tense streets of the capital Colombo and elsewhere after a day of violence. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Bharat Biotech developing ‘variant-proof’ vaccine

      The international multidisciplinary consortium comprising Bharat Biotech International, the University of Sydney and ExcellGene SA, Switzerland will receive funding of $19.3 million to support the development of a ‘variant-proof’ coronavirus vaccine candidate. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Ads may come by end of 2022, says Netflix

      Netflix could introduce its lower-priced ad-supported tier by the end of the year, a more accelerated timeline than originally indicated, the company told employees in a recent note. In the note, Netflix executives said that they were aiming to introduce the ad tier in the final three months of the year, according to two people who shared details of the communication. More here

    • Auto

      Five things to know about Tata Nexon EV Max

      The Tata Nexon EV has already been doing well and a longer range will only enhance the appeal of the EV SUV. Tata Motors is all set to launch the Nexon EV Max, with a few feature updates and a lot more range. It is expected to be priced in the Rs 17-21 lakh range. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Zelensky's jacket sells for Rs 85.6 lakh at fundraiser for Ukraine

      "Today, the whole word looks up to a man wearing a simple fleece jacket," the Ukrainian Embassy to the United Kingdom said in a video on Twitter. It included a clip of Zelensky wearing the khaki jacket. "And now the iconic item, personally signed by President Zelensky, is here." More here

    Must Listen

    Simply Save Podcast | “Women have an eye for detail, are loaded with EQ, which is a deadly combination.”

    Simply Save Podcast | “Women have an eye for detail, are loaded with EQ, which is a deadly combination.”

