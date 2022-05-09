Market Buzz LIC IPO | Issue subscribed 1.79 times on day 5 LIC’s IPO received 1.79 times subscription till May 8, the fifth day of bidding, but the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers is yet to get fully booked. Till Sunday, investors put in bids for 29.08 crore shares, against the offer size of 16.2 crore shares, as per subscription data published on exchanges. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

Russia Victory Day

HDFC home loan hike comes into effect

Cyclone Asani to intensify

Amit Shah to visit Assam Tomorrow:

Prudent Corporate Advisory IPO opens

Cyclone Asani to bring rainfall to Bengal, Odisha

Mumbai Airport to be shut for some time

2022 Mercedes Benz C-Class launch

Big Story Foreign funds' ownership in domestic equities lowest since 2019 Foreign funds' ownership in domestic equities fell to a three-year pre-COVID low of 19.5 percent in March in NSE500 companies valued at $619 billion, shows an analysis. More here

Coronavirus Check Why are there so many new Omicron sub-variants? When a virus accumulates a substantial number of mutations, it's considered a different lineage (somewhat like a different branch on a family tree). But a viral lineage is not labelled a variant until it has accumulated several unique mutations known to enhance the ability of the virus to transmit and/or cause more severe disease. More here

Tech Tattle Spotify to discontinue Stations app from May 16 Spotify's standalone Stations app was meant as a radio-focused experience, with a different interface and the ability for users to listen to a swath of radio stations. Instead of a library of songs and albums for various artistes, Stations wanted to build a community around the radio listening experience. More here

Auto ‘Lower taxes on hybrid cars could catalyse EV adoption in India’ Lowering taxes on hybrid vehicles can lead to faster adoption of electric vehicles in the country, according to a senior official of Honda Cars India. The automaker noted that hybrid technology is currently best suited for Indian conditions as it is not dependent on external charging infrastructure. More here