LIC’s IPO received 1.79 times subscription till May 8, the fifth day of bidding, but the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers is yet to get fully booked. Till Sunday, investors put in bids for 29.08 crore shares, against the offer size of 16.2 crore shares, as per subscription data published on exchanges. More here
Today:
Russia Victory Day
HDFC home loan hike comes into effect
Cyclone Asani to intensify
Amit Shah to visit Assam Tomorrow:
Prudent Corporate Advisory IPO opens
Cyclone Asani to bring rainfall to Bengal, Odisha
Mumbai Airport to be shut for some time
2022 Mercedes Benz C-Class launch
Today:
Foreign funds' ownership in domestic equities fell to a three-year pre-COVID low of 19.5 percent in March in NSE500 companies valued at $619 billion, shows an analysis. More here
When a virus accumulates a substantial number of mutations, it's considered a different lineage (somewhat like a different branch on a family tree). But a viral lineage is not labelled a variant until it has accumulated several unique mutations known to enhance the ability of the virus to transmit and/or cause more severe disease. More here
Spotify's standalone Stations app was meant as a radio-focused experience, with a different interface and the ability for users to listen to a swath of radio stations. Instead of a library of songs and albums for various artistes, Stations wanted to build a community around the radio listening experience. More here
Lowering taxes on hybrid vehicles can lead to faster adoption of electric vehicles in the country, according to a senior official of Honda Cars India. The automaker noted that hybrid technology is currently best suited for Indian conditions as it is not dependent on external charging infrastructure. More here
Since their return to power in Afghanistan, the Taliban have imposed severe restrictions on women's rights banning them from many government jobs, secondary education, and also from travelling alone outside their cities. More here
