Last Updated : May 09, 2022 / 06:13 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
LIC IPO | Issue subscribed 1.79 times on day 5
LIC’s IPO received 1.79 times subscription till May 8, the fifth day of bidding, but the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers is yet to get fully booked. Till Sunday, investors put in bids for 29.08 crore shares, against the offer size of 16.2 crore shares, as per subscription data published on exchanges. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
2022 Mercedes Benz C-Class launch
Big Story
Foreign funds' ownership in domestic equities lowest since 2019
Foreign funds' ownership in domestic equities fell to a three-year pre-COVID low of 19.5 percent in March in NSE500 companies valued at $619 billion, shows an analysis. More here
Coronavirus Check
Why are there so many new Omicron sub-variants?
When a virus accumulates a substantial number of mutations, it's considered a different lineage (somewhat like a different branch on a family tree). But a viral lineage is not labelled a variant until it has accumulated several unique mutations known to enhance the ability of the virus to transmit and/or cause more severe disease. More here
Tech Tattle
Spotify to discontinue Stations app from May 16
Spotify's standalone Stations app was meant as a radio-focused experience, with a different interface and the ability for users to listen to a swath of radio stations. Instead of a library of songs and albums for various artistes, Stations wanted to build a community around the radio listening experience. More here
Auto
‘Lower taxes on hybrid cars could catalyse EV adoption in India’
Lowering taxes on hybrid vehicles can lead to faster adoption of electric vehicles in the country, according to a senior official of Honda Cars India. The automaker noted that hybrid technology is currently best suited for Indian conditions as it is not dependent on external charging infrastructure. More here
Tailpiece
Afghan women feel 'imprisoned' by order to cover faces
Since their return to power in Afghanistan, the Taliban have imposed severe restrictions on women's rights banning them from many government jobs, secondary education, and also from travelling alone outside their cities. More here
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.