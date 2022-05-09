English
    Last Updated : May 09, 2022 / 06:13 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      LIC IPO | Issue subscribed 1.79 times on day 5

      LIC’s IPO received 1.79 times subscription till May 8, the fifth day of bidding, but the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers is yet to get fully booked. Till Sunday, investors put in bids for 29.08 crore shares, against the offer size of 16.2 crore shares, as per subscription data published on exchanges. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Russia Victory Day
      HDFC home loan hike comes into effect
      Cyclone Asani to intensify
      Amit Shah to visit Assam
      Tomorrow:
      Prudent Corporate Advisory IPO opens
      Cyclone Asani to bring rainfall to Bengal, Odisha
      Mumbai Airport to be shut for some time

      2022 Mercedes Benz C-Class launch

      Close

    • Big Story

      Foreign funds' ownership in domestic equities lowest since 2019

      Foreign funds' ownership in domestic equities fell to a three-year pre-COVID low of 19.5 percent in March in NSE500 companies valued at $619 billion, shows an analysis. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Why are there so many new Omicron sub-variants?

      When a virus accumulates a substantial number of mutations, it's considered a different lineage (somewhat like a different branch on a family tree). But a viral lineage is not labelled a variant until it has accumulated several unique mutations known to enhance the ability of the virus to transmit and/or cause more severe disease. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Spotify to discontinue Stations app from May 16

      Spotify's standalone Stations app was meant as a radio-focused experience, with a different interface and the ability for users to listen to a swath of radio stations. Instead of a library of songs and albums for various artistes, Stations wanted to build a community around the radio listening experience. More here

    • Auto

      ‘Lower taxes on hybrid cars could catalyse EV adoption in India’

      Lowering taxes on hybrid vehicles can lead to faster adoption of electric vehicles in the country, according to a senior official of Honda Cars India. The automaker noted that hybrid technology is currently best suited for Indian conditions as it is not dependent on external charging infrastructure. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Afghan women feel 'imprisoned' by order to cover faces

      Since their return to power in Afghanistan, the Taliban have imposed severe restrictions on women's rights banning them from many government jobs, secondary education, and also from travelling alone outside their cities. More here

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Plan for a senior living asset at least 5-10 years before retirement

