Market Buzz LIC IPO | Issue subscribed 1.66 times on day four The participation by all kinds of investors remains strong so far, with policyholders being the big supportive segment putting in bids 4.67 times the allotted quota. They bid for 10.33 crore equity shares, valued at Rs 9,190 crore at a discounted price of Rs 889. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: Mother’s Day

Cycle Asani to form Tomorrow: Russia Victory Day

HDFC home loan hike comes into effect

Big Story Sri Lanka crisis: Calls grow for resignation of Rajapaksa brothers Sources said that at a Cabinet meeting held on May 6, many suggested that Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa step down from his position as angry demonstrations continued outside. One source said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was intent on ending the crisis even if it meant the resignation of the prime minister, who is his older brother. More here

Coronavirus Check Don’t agree to WHO's COVID-19 death estimate: Mandaviya India records its deaths due to Covid through a transparent and legal process and does not agree to the WHO's estimate of Covid mortality for the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. More here

Tech Tattle Facebook to discontinue 2 location-based features Facebook has started sending notices to users that it will discontinue two of its location-based features—Nearby Friends, which allows a user to track and share their location with Facebook friends, and Weather Alerts for updates and forecasts. More here

Auto ‘Number of EVs in India to go up to 3 crore in 2 years’ There are currently 12 lakh electric vehicles in the country. By December end, the number will go up to 40 lakh and in next two years, it will reach to 3 crore," Nitin Gadkari said. More here