English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : May 08, 2022 / 06:38 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      LIC IPO | Issue subscribed 1.66 times on day four

      The participation by all kinds of investors remains strong so far, with policyholders being the big supportive segment putting in bids 4.67 times the allotted quota. They bid for 10.33 crore equity shares, valued at Rs 9,190 crore at a discounted price of Rs 889. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Mother’s Day
      Cycle Asani to form
      Tomorrow:
      Russia Victory Day

      HDFC home loan hike comes into effect

      Close

    • Big Story

      Sri Lanka crisis: Calls grow for resignation of Rajapaksa brothers

      Sources said that at a Cabinet meeting held on May 6, many suggested that Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa step down from his position as angry demonstrations continued outside. One source said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was intent on ending the crisis even if it meant the resignation of the prime minister, who is his older brother. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Don’t agree to WHO's COVID-19 death estimate: Mandaviya

      India records its deaths due to Covid through a transparent and legal process and does not agree to the WHO's estimate of Covid mortality for the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Facebook to discontinue 2 location-based features

      Facebook has started sending notices to users that it will discontinue two of its location-based features—Nearby Friends, which allows a user to track and share their location with Facebook friends, and Weather Alerts for updates and forecasts. More here

    • Auto

      ‘Number of EVs in India to go up to 3 crore in 2 years’

      There are currently 12 lakh electric vehicles in the country. By December end, the number will go up to 40 lakh and in next two years, it will reach to 3 crore," Nitin Gadkari said. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Salty groundwater system found under ice sheet in Antarctica

      A new discovery deep beneath one of Antarctica's rivers of ice could change scientists' understanding of how the ice flows, with important implications for estimating future sea-level rise. More here

    tags #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Plan for a senior living asset at least 5-10 years before retirement

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Plan for a senior living asset at least 5-10 years before retirement

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.