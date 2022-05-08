Last Updated : May 08, 2022 / 06:38 AM IST
Market Buzz
LIC IPO | Issue subscribed 1.66 times on day four
The participation by all kinds of investors remains strong so far, with policyholders being the big supportive segment putting in bids 4.67 times the allotted quota. They bid for 10.33 crore equity shares, valued at Rs 9,190 crore at a discounted price of Rs 889. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
HDFC home loan hike comes into effect
Big Story
Sri Lanka crisis: Calls grow for resignation of Rajapaksa brothers
Sources said that at a Cabinet meeting held on May 6, many suggested that Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa step down from his position as angry demonstrations continued outside. One source said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was intent on ending the crisis even if it meant the resignation of the prime minister, who is his older brother. More here
Coronavirus Check
Don’t agree to WHO's COVID-19 death estimate: Mandaviya
India records its deaths due to Covid through a transparent and legal process and does not agree to the WHO's estimate of Covid mortality for the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. More here
Tech Tattle
Facebook to discontinue 2 location-based features
Facebook has started sending notices to users that it will discontinue two of its location-based features—Nearby Friends, which allows a user to track and share their location with Facebook friends, and Weather Alerts for updates and forecasts. More here
Auto
‘Number of EVs in India to go up to 3 crore in 2 years’
There are currently 12 lakh electric vehicles in the country. By December end, the number will go up to 40 lakh and in next two years, it will reach to 3 crore," Nitin Gadkari said. More here
Tailpiece
Salty groundwater system found under ice sheet in Antarctica
A new discovery deep beneath one of Antarctica's rivers of ice could change scientists' understanding of how the ice flows, with important implications for estimating future sea-level rise. More here
