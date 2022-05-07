English
    Last Updated : May 07, 2022 / 06:33 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      US stocks drop again despite solid hiring data

      Wall Street stocks tumbled again early Friday, extending the rout in prior sessions rout amid worries over higher interest rates as investors digested solid US hiring data. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Rahul Gandhi to visit Gandhi Bhavan
      Fresh heatwave in northwest, central India
      Tomorrow:
      Major block on WR for bridge work
      Cyclone over Bay of Bengal

      Mother's Day

      Close

    • Big Story

      RIL Q4 consolidated PAT surges 22.5% YoY; FY22 gross sales top $100 billion

      Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on May 6 reported a 22.5 percent year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 16,203 crore for the quarter ended March, which was below analysts' expectations of Rs 17,167 crore. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      India's top health experts question WHO report on excess COVID deaths, term it untenable

      Questioning the modelling methodology used by WHO to estimate 4.7 million deaths in India due to Covid or its impact, top health experts have expressed disappointment over the global health body’s "one-size-fits-all" approach to arrive at the figure. More here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Motorola Edge 30 India launch date confirmed for May 12

      Motorola has officially confirmed that the recently launched Edge 30 would be arriving in India next week. The Moto Edge 30 was unveiled in European markets last week. This is the second smartphone in the Edge series to launch in India in 2022, following the arrival of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, which was the first smartphone to adopt the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip in the country. More here

    • Auto

      Tesla aims to run two shifts at Shanghai plant from May 16

      Tesla is aiming to run two shifts at its Shanghai plant from May 16, an internal memo seen by Reuters said, which would enable the US carmarker to bring factory output back to levels before the city's lockdown. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Jail time for passenger who had to be duct-taped after groping flight crew

      A Frontier Airlines passenger who had to be duct-taped to his seat for groping airline crew has now been sentenced to 60 days in jail. More here

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Plan for a senior living asset at least 5-10 years before retirement

