Last Updated : May 07, 2022 / 06:33 AM IST
Market Buzz
US stocks drop again despite solid hiring data
Wall Street stocks tumbled again early Friday, extending the rout in prior sessions rout amid worries over higher interest rates as investors digested solid US hiring data. More here
Watch out
Mother's Day
Big Story
RIL Q4 consolidated PAT surges 22.5% YoY; FY22 gross sales top $100 billion
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on May 6 reported a 22.5 percent year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 16,203 crore for the quarter ended March, which was below analysts' expectations of Rs 17,167 crore. More here
Coronavirus Check
India's top health experts question WHO report on excess COVID deaths, term it untenable
Questioning the modelling methodology used by WHO to estimate 4.7 million deaths in India due to Covid or its impact, top health experts have expressed disappointment over the global health body’s "one-size-fits-all" approach to arrive at the figure. More here.
Tech Tattle
Motorola Edge 30 India launch date confirmed for May 12
Motorola has officially confirmed that the recently launched Edge 30 would be arriving in India next week. The Moto Edge 30 was unveiled in European markets last week. This is the second smartphone in the Edge series to launch in India in 2022, following the arrival of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, which was the first smartphone to adopt the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip in the country. More here
Auto
Tesla aims to run two shifts at Shanghai plant from May 16
Tesla is aiming to run two shifts at its Shanghai plant from May 16, an internal memo seen by Reuters said, which would enable the US carmarker to bring factory output back to levels before the city's lockdown. More here
Tailpiece
Jail time for passenger who had to be duct-taped after groping flight crew
A Frontier Airlines passenger who had to be duct-taped to his seat for groping airline crew has now been sentenced to 60 days in jail. More here
