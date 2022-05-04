Market Buzz MFs invest Rs 4,000 crore in LIC anchor book The LIC anchor book closed on Monday (May 2) with 59.2 million shares on offer with 42.1 million units kept for domestic mutual funds. Around 99 mutual funds invested Rs 4,001 crore, buying the shares at Rs 949 apiece on a price band of Rs 902-949. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: LIC IPO opens

PM Modi to visit France

Amit Shah’s 3-day Bengal visit begins

Amazon Summer Sale begins Tomorrow: JP Nadda to attend Telangana BJP meet

Congress rally in Shimla

Prashant Kishor may announce political plans

Trinamool’s mega public outreach drive begins

Big Story India’s trade deficit widens to $20 billion On a year-on-year basis, the growth in exports and imports remained robust. While exports were up 24.2 percent in April compared to last year, imports were 26.6 percent higher. The trade deficit was 31.2 percent greater compared to April 2021. More here

Coronavirus Check Covovax is now available for children in India: SII CEO Coronavirus vaccine Covovax is now available for children in India, Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla said on May 3. Covovax is the only vaccine manufactured in India that is also sold in Europe and has an efficacy of over 90 percent, Poonawalla said while making the announcement on Twitter. More here

Tech Tattle Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 Review Samsung’s Galaxy Book series have been a thing since 2018. Since that time, the product line has slowly matured, culminating in last year’s Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360. For 2022, Samsung sticks to the basics, opting for a familiar design but making changes where it counts – the internals. Is that enough to make Samsung’s convertible a must-have? Let's find out in our Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 Review. More here

Auto BMW X3 2022 review: The latest-gen facelift works Forever the middle-child, the X3 has always been outshined by its siblings both older and younger. The X5 was always the benchmark, the X1 the more familiar sight on Indian roads. Besides, its vanilla appearance didn’t cause much of a stir among SUV buyers who preferred the genteel on-road mannerisms of the Q5. BMW has, however decided that it's time for everyone to sit up and take notice of the X3, which has officially come of age with its latest-gen facelift. More here