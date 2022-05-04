Auto

BMW X3 2022 review: The latest-gen facelift works

Forever the middle-child, the X3 has always been outshined by its siblings both older and younger. The X5 was always the benchmark, the X1 the more familiar sight on Indian roads. Besides, its vanilla appearance didn’t cause much of a stir among SUV buyers who preferred the genteel on-road mannerisms of the Q5. BMW has, however decided that it's time for everyone to sit up and take notice of the X3, which has officially come of age with its latest-gen facelift. More here