Stock markets diverged and oil prices fell on Monday as traders tracked weak Chinese economic data and a looming US interest rate hike that could tame inflation but also thwart growth. More here
Today:
Eid-ul-Fitr
Char Dham Yatra to begin
MNS deadline for removing loudspeakers
World Press Freedom Day Tomorrow:
Amazon Summer Sale to begin
LIC IPO Opens
Today:
Germany and India signed a series of bilateral agreements Monday focused on sustainable development that will see the South Asian nation receive 10 billion euros ($10.5 billion) in aid by 2030 to boost the use of clean energy. More here
Germany and India signed a series of bilateral agreements Monday focused on sustainable development that will see the South Asian nation receive 10 billion euros ($10.5 billion) in aid by 2030 to boost the use of clean energy. More here
Children aged 12 to 17 years can now get the Serum Institute's coronavirus vaccine Covovax at private centres with a provision for it being made on the CoWIN portal, official sources said on Monday. More here
Children aged 12 to 17 years can now get the Serum Institute's coronavirus vaccine Covovax at private centres with a provision for it being made on the CoWIN portal, official sources said on Monday. More here
EU antitrust regulators charged Apple on Monday with restricting rivals' access to its NFC chip technology in a move that could result in a hefty fine for the iPhone maker and force it to open its mobile payment system to competitors. More here
EU antitrust regulators charged Apple on Monday with restricting rivals' access to its NFC chip technology in a move that could result in a hefty fine for the iPhone maker and force it to open its mobile payment system to competitors. More here
Volkswagen's premium brands Audi and Porsche have decided to join Formula 1, said Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess on Monday. More here
Volkswagen's premium brands Audi and Porsche have decided to join Formula 1, said Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess on Monday. More here
In the middle of the night, Shanghai resident Lucy said she and her neighbours were forced into buses and taken hundreds of kilometres away from the locked-down Chinese metropolis to a makeshift quarantine centre. More here
In the middle of the night, Shanghai resident Lucy said she and her neighbours were forced into buses and taken hundreds of kilometres away from the locked-down Chinese metropolis to a makeshift quarantine centre. More here