Market Buzz Markets waver, oil falls on weak Chinese data, looming US rate hike Stock markets diverged and oil prices fell on Monday as traders tracked weak Chinese economic data and a looming US interest rate hike that could tame inflation but also thwart growth. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

Eid-ul-Fitr

Char Dham Yatra to begin

MNS deadline for removing loudspeakers

World Press Freedom Day Tomorrow:

Amazon Summer Sale to begin

LIC IPO Opens

Big Story Germany, India sign $10.5 billion green development deal Germany and India signed a series of bilateral agreements Monday focused on sustainable development that will see the South Asian nation receive 10 billion euros ($10.5 billion) in aid by 2030 to boost the use of clean energy. More here

Coronavirus Check SII's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax now available for 12-17 age group at private centres Children aged 12 to 17 years can now get the Serum Institute's coronavirus vaccine Covovax at private centres with a provision for it being made on the CoWIN portal, official sources said on Monday. More here

Tech Tattle Apple hit with EU antitrust charge over its payment technology EU antitrust regulators charged Apple on Monday with restricting rivals' access to its NFC chip technology in a move that could result in a hefty fine for the iPhone maker and force it to open its mobile payment system to competitors. More here

Auto Audi, Porsche have decided to enter Formula 1, says Volkswagen CEO Volkswagen's premium brands Audi and Porsche have decided to join Formula 1, said Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess on Monday. More here