Market Buzz 10 key factors that will keep traders busy "All these events coupled with the current earnings season can make markets choppy next week. If markets witness any major dips, investors are advised to use them to accumulate resilient stocks," Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities said. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

Summer vacations begin in several states

PM Modi’s 3-day trip to EU nations begins

Satyajit Ray film festival begins Tomorrow:

Eid-ul-Fitr

Char Dham Yatra to begin

MNS deadline for removing loudspeakers

World Press Freedom Day

Big Story All-time high GST collection in April at Rs 1.68 lakh crore The monthly collection under GST has peaked to an all-time high of Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April 2022, according to a statement by the Finance Ministry on May 1. The gross GST collection has crossed the Rs 1.5 lakh crore-mark for the first time in April 2022 and Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for the tenth month in a row. More here

Coronavirus Check Beijing escalates restrictions, but stops short of lockdown As the five-day May Day holiday began Saturday, local officials announced a ban on dining in restaurants until Wednesday. They also said that as of Thursday, proof of a negative test within the last week would be required to enter public spaces, including public transportation. And they ordered the closure of Universal Beijing Resort, one of the city’s major tourist attractions. More here

Tech Tattle Microsoft is testing free VPN for its Edge browser Tech giant Microsoft is testing a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service, which allows users to stay private online by using a secure and encrypted connection, for its Edge browser. The Redmond-based company will use Cloudflare VPN services for Edge and is testing the feature under the name "Edge Secure Network". More here

Auto April auto sales: Tata Motors sees 74% YoY jump As per the numbers released on May 1, Tata Motors recorded a 74 percent year-on-year surge, as it sold 72,468 units of vehicles last month as compared to 41,729 units in April 2021. More here