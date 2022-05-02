English
    Last Updated : May 02, 2022 / 06:15 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      10 key factors that will keep traders busy

      "All these events coupled with the current earnings season can make markets choppy next week. If markets witness any major dips, investors are advised to use them to accumulate resilient stocks," Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities said. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Summer vacations begin in several states
      PM Modi’s 3-day trip to EU nations begins
      Satyajit Ray film festival begins
      Tomorrow:
      Eid-ul-Fitr
      Char Dham Yatra to begin
      MNS deadline for removing loudspeakers

      World Press Freedom Day

    • Big Story

      All-time high GST collection in April at Rs 1.68 lakh crore

      The monthly collection under GST has peaked to an all-time high of Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April 2022, according to a statement by the Finance Ministry on May 1. The gross GST collection has crossed the Rs 1.5 lakh crore-mark for the first time in April 2022 and Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for the tenth month in a row. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Beijing escalates restrictions, but stops short of lockdown

      As the five-day May Day holiday began Saturday, local officials announced a ban on dining in restaurants until Wednesday. They also said that as of Thursday, proof of a negative test within the last week would be required to enter public spaces, including public transportation. And they ordered the closure of Universal Beijing Resort, one of the city’s major tourist attractions. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Microsoft is testing free VPN for its Edge browser

      Tech giant Microsoft is testing a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service, which allows users to stay private online by using a secure and encrypted connection, for its Edge browser. The Redmond-based company will use Cloudflare VPN services for Edge and is testing the feature under the name "Edge Secure Network". More here

    • Auto

      April auto sales: Tata Motors sees 74% YoY jump

      As per the numbers released on May 1, Tata Motors recorded a 74 percent year-on-year surge, as it sold 72,468 units of vehicles last month as compared to 41,729 units in April 2021. More here

    • Tailpiece

      One in three Indian households facing power outages of over two hours daily

      A survey conducted by LocalCircles has revealed that India is facing the maximum power cuts in more than six years amid the ongoing heatwave. To be precise, two in three households in India are facing power outages amid rising temperatures and one in three are facing power cuts of more than two hours daily. More here

