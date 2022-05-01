Nervousness in the global market after the US Federal Reserve hinted at an aggressive rate hike, rising bond yields and crude prices, the worsening Russia-Ukraine war, mixed quarterly earnings from India Inc and relentless FII selling have kept investors worried. More here
Today:
India, UAE CEPA likely to come into force
International Labour Day
General BS Raju to take over as Army V-C
Toyota to hike price of 2 models
Gujarat Day celebration by Gujarat Titans Tomorrow: Summer vacations begin in several states
PM Modi’s 3-day trip to EU nations begins
Satyajit Ray film festival begins
Today:
India, UAE CEPA likely to come into force
The seizure was made from the company's bank accounts under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the federal probing agency said in a statement. More here
The seizure was made from the company's bank accounts under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the federal probing agency said in a statement. More here
Delhi on Saturday recorded 1,520 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 5.10%. With these new cases, the national capital's overall Covid tally has increased to 18,83,075, while the death toll has risen to 26,175. More here
Delhi on Saturday recorded 1,520 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 5.10%. With these new cases, the national capital's overall Covid tally has increased to 18,83,075, while the death toll has risen to 26,175. More here
Dell has announced new laptops that bolster the company's Latitude and Precision portfolio. The new laptops have been improved with "more power, intelligent features and improved security," ideal for the modern "hybrid work" environment, the company said. More here
Dell has announced new laptops that bolster the company's Latitude and Precision portfolio. The new laptops have been improved with "more power, intelligent features and improved security," ideal for the modern "hybrid work" environment, the company said. More here
Maruti Suzuki’s entry level-SUV market share is at around 20 percent (Brezza) but the S-Cross is the only model it has in the mid-range bracket, which is also a category that has tons of competition with Hyundai’s Creta, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Kia Seltos and so on. More here
Maruti Suzuki’s entry level-SUV market share is at around 20 percent (Brezza) but the S-Cross is the only model it has in the mid-range bracket, which is also a category that has tons of competition with Hyundai’s Creta, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Kia Seltos and so on. More here
Though the stores were mostly shut during the first few months of 2020, increased demand for books during the pandemic period, a little digital push and retention of the loyal customer base through home deliveries and discounts ensured that the road to recovery was easier for physical bookstores, owners say. More here
Though the stores were mostly shut during the first few months of 2020, increased demand for books during the pandemic period, a little digital push and retention of the loyal customer base through home deliveries and discounts ensured that the road to recovery was easier for physical bookstores, owners say. More here