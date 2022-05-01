Market Buzz Market down 2% in April; mid, smallcaps outperform Nervousness in the global market after the US Federal Reserve hinted at an aggressive rate hike, rising bond yields and crude prices, the worsening Russia-Ukraine war, mixed quarterly earnings from India Inc and relentless FII selling have kept investors worried. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: India, UAE CEPA likely to come into force

International Labour Day

General BS Raju to take over as Army V-C

Toyota to hike price of 2 models

Gujarat Day celebration by Gujarat Titans Tomorrow: Summer vacations begin in several states

PM Modi’s 3-day trip to EU nations begins

Satyajit Ray film festival begins

Big Story ED seizes Rs 5,551 crore from Xiaomi India The seizure was made from the company's bank accounts under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the federal probing agency said in a statement. More here

Coronavirus Check 1,520 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi Delhi on Saturday recorded 1,520 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 5.10%. With these new cases, the national capital's overall Covid tally has increased to 18,83,075, while the death toll has risen to 26,175. More here

Tech Tattle Dell announces new Latitude and Precision commercial laptops Dell has announced new laptops that bolster the company's Latitude and Precision portfolio. The new laptops have been improved with "more power, intelligent features and improved security," ideal for the modern "hybrid work" environment, the company said. More here

Auto Maruti’s dominance in multi-purpose vehicle segment fuels SUV aspirations Maruti Suzuki’s entry level-SUV market share is at around 20 percent (Brezza) but the S-Cross is the only model it has in the mid-range bracket, which is also a category that has tons of competition with Hyundai’s Creta, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Kia Seltos and so on. More here