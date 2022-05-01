English
    Last Updated : May 01, 2022 / 06:16 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Market down 2% in April; mid, smallcaps outperform

      Nervousness in the global market after the US Federal Reserve hinted at an aggressive rate hike, rising bond yields and crude prices, the worsening Russia-Ukraine war, mixed quarterly earnings from India Inc and relentless FII selling have kept investors worried. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      India, UAE CEPA likely to come into force
      International Labour Day
      General BS Raju to take over as Army V-C
      Toyota to hike price of 2 models
      Gujarat Day celebration by Gujarat Titans
      Tomorrow:
      Summer vacations begin in several states
      PM Modi’s 3-day trip to EU nations begins

      Satyajit Ray film festival begins

      Close

    • Big Story

      ED seizes Rs 5,551 crore from Xiaomi India

      The seizure was made from the company's bank accounts under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the federal probing agency said in a statement. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      1,520 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi

      Delhi on Saturday recorded 1,520 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 5.10%. With these new cases, the national capital's overall Covid tally has increased to 18,83,075, while the death toll has risen to 26,175. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Dell announces new Latitude and Precision commercial laptops

      Dell has announced new laptops that bolster the company's Latitude and Precision portfolio. The new laptops have been improved with "more power, intelligent features and improved security," ideal for the modern "hybrid work" environment, the company said. More here

    • Auto

      Maruti’s dominance in multi-purpose vehicle segment fuels SUV aspirations

      Maruti Suzuki’s entry level-SUV market share is at around 20 percent (Brezza) but the S-Cross is the only model it has in the mid-range bracket, which is also a category that has tons of competition with Hyundai’s Creta, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Kia Seltos and so on. More here

    • Tailpiece

      How brick and mortar bookstores weathered the pandemic

      Though the stores were mostly shut during the first few months of 2020, increased demand for books during the pandemic period, a little digital push and retention of the loyal customer base through home deliveries and discounts ensured that the road to recovery was easier for physical bookstores, owners say. More here

    Must Listen

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Plan for a senior living asset at least 5-10 years before retirement

