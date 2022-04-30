 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness
Moneycontrol News
Apr 30, 2022 / 06:30 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Europe stocks rise but Wall Street falls as tech falters

European and Asian stock markets rose Friday but Wall Street tumbled following disappointing results from tech giants Amazon, Apple, and Intel. More here

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today:
Partial solar eclipse
WBJEE 2022 exam date Tomorrow:
Maharashtra Day
Haryana to inaugurate 111 ponds under Amrit Sarovar Scheme

Big Story
Eight core sectors' growth slows down to 4.3% in March from 6% in February

India's eight core sectors grew by 4.3 percent in March, down from 6 percent in February, the commerce ministry said on April 29. More here

Coronavirus Check
NTAGI recommends Covovax for use in 12-17-year-olds in India

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) on April 29 recommended Covovax for use in 12-17-year-olds in India. More here


Tech Tattle
Realme Pad Mini affordable Android tablet launched alongside Realme Buds Q2s TWS earphones

Realme has officially unveiled a new budget tablet in India. The Realme Pad Mini is an affordable Android tablet that uses a Unisoc chipset and boasts a large battery. The smartphone maker also released the Realme Buds Q2s alongside its Android tablet at the Realme GT Neo 3 event. More here

Auto
Chip shortage: Hero Electric reports zero dispatches in April

Electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric on Friday said it had zero dispatches to dealers in April, hit by the ongoing global semiconductor shortage that led to stoppage of production. More here

Tailpiece
Spectacular glass-bottomed bridge above lush jungle opens in Vietnam

Don't look down! Vietnam launched a new attraction for tourists with a head for heights on Friday, with the opening of a glass-bottomed bridge suspended 150 metres (490 feet) above a lush jungle. More here

next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.