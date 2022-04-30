Market Buzz Europe stocks rise but Wall Street falls as tech falters European and Asian stock markets rose Friday but Wall Street tumbled following disappointing results from tech giants Amazon, Apple, and Intel. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

Partial solar eclipse

WBJEE 2022 exam date Tomorrow:

Maharashtra Day

Haryana to inaugurate 111 ponds under Amrit Sarovar Scheme

Big Story Eight core sectors' growth slows down to 4.3% in March from 6% in February India's eight core sectors grew by 4.3 percent in March, down from 6 percent in February, the commerce ministry said on April 29. More here

Coronavirus Check NTAGI recommends Covovax for use in 12-17-year-olds in India The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) on April 29 recommended Covovax for use in 12-17-year-olds in India. More here

Tech Tattle Realme Pad Mini affordable Android tablet launched alongside Realme Buds Q2s TWS earphones Realme has officially unveiled a new budget tablet in India. The Realme Pad Mini is an affordable Android tablet that uses a Unisoc chipset and boasts a large battery. The smartphone maker also released the Realme Buds Q2s alongside its Android tablet at the Realme GT Neo 3 event. More here

Auto Chip shortage: Hero Electric reports zero dispatches in April Electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric on Friday said it had zero dispatches to dealers in April, hit by the ongoing global semiconductor shortage that led to stoppage of production. More here