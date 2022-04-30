European and Asian stock markets rose Friday but Wall Street tumbled following disappointing results from tech giants Amazon, Apple, and Intel. More here
Today:
Partial solar eclipse
WBJEE 2022 exam date Tomorrow:
Maharashtra Day
Haryana to inaugurate 111 ponds under Amrit Sarovar Scheme
Today:
India's eight core sectors grew by 4.3 percent in March, down from 6 percent in February, the commerce ministry said on April 29. More here
The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) on April 29 recommended Covovax for use in 12-17-year-olds in India. More here Realme has officially unveiled a new budget tablet in India. The Realme Pad Mini is an affordable Android tablet that uses a Unisoc chipset and boasts a large battery. The smartphone maker also released the Realme Buds Q2s alongside its Android tablet at the Realme GT Neo 3 event. More here
Electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric on Friday said it had zero dispatches to dealers in April, hit by the ongoing global semiconductor shortage that led to stoppage of production. More here
Don't look down! Vietnam launched a new attraction for tourists with a head for heights on Friday, with the opening of a glass-bottomed bridge suspended 150 metres (490 feet) above a lush jungle. More here
