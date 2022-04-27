World shares gave back earlier gains on Tuesday and Wall Street fell, as investors awaited Big Tech earnings and worries over global growth lingered. More here
Today:
iQOO Z6 Pro to be launched in India
Depositors of Lucknow cooperative bank to get money from DICGC
PM Modi to chair meeting to review nationwide COVID-19 spike Tomorrow:
PM Modi to inaugurate seven cancer hospitals in Assam
CBSE online payment system for teachers to open
MEA S Jaishankar to visit Dhaka
The price band for the initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has been set at Rs 902 to Rs 949, with a discount of Rs 60 for policyholders, CNBC TV18 learnt from government sources on April 26. More here
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted restricted emergency-use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the 6-12 age group. More here
Nokia has unveiled a new budget smartphone in India in its G series. The Nokia G21 arrives with a high refresh rate screen, a triple-camera setup, clean stock Android, and a large battery. The Nokia G21 also comes with OZO Spatial Audio capture support. More here
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility is preparing to roll out a new electric vehicle as the wholly owned EV subsidiary of Tata Motors has announced the launch in a series of tweets over the past few days. More here
Authorities in Saudi Arabia shut down an eatery after discovering that it had been making samosas and other snacks in toilets for more than 30 years, Gulf News reported. More here
