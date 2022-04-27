Market Buzz Equities retreat as Wall Street eyes tech earnings, growth worries linger World shares gave back earlier gains on Tuesday and Wall Street fell, as investors awaited Big Tech earnings and worries over global growth lingered. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

iQOO Z6 Pro to be launched in India

Depositors of Lucknow cooperative bank to get money from DICGC

PM Modi to chair meeting to review nationwide COVID-19 spike Tomorrow:

PM Modi to inaugurate seven cancer hospitals in Assam

CBSE online payment system for teachers to open

MEA S Jaishankar to visit Dhaka

Big Story LIC IPO price band set at Rs 902-949, discount of Rs 60 for policyholders: Govt sources The price band for the initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has been set at Rs 902 to Rs 949, with a discount of Rs 60 for policyholders, CNBC TV18 learnt from government sources on April 26. More here

Coronavirus Check Covaxin approved for restricted emergency use in children aged 6-12 years The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted restricted emergency-use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the 6-12 age group. More here

Tech Tattle Nokia G21 launched in India with 5050 mAh Battery Nokia has unveiled a new budget smartphone in India in its G series. The Nokia G21 arrives with a high refresh rate screen, a triple-camera setup, clean stock Android, and a large battery. The Nokia G21 also comes with OZO Spatial Audio capture support. More here

Auto Tata Motors all set to take the wraps off its next electric vehicle on April 29 Tata Passenger Electric Mobility is preparing to roll out a new electric vehicle as the wholly owned EV subsidiary of Tata Motors has announced the launch in a series of tweets over the past few days. More here