Market Buzz Markets may face volatility amid derivatives expiry: Analysts It is expected that this week will also kick off on a sombre note on the back of sharp fall in the US market on Friday after hawkish commentary by the US Fed and weak earnings. The global cues may dominate this week along with April month F&O expiry and Q4 earnings. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: Moto G52 arriving in India PM Modi to inaugurate Raisina Dialogue 2022 Ducati Multistrada V2 India launch Tomorrow: Campus Activewear IPO opens Micromax In 2c launch CBSE Term 2 exams begin

Big Story PM Modi to hold COVID-19 review meet on April 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of top officials on April 27 to review the country's COVID-19 situation. The meeting will be convened at "12 pm on Wednesday" via video conferencing. More here

Coronavirus Check Nagaland is now COVID-free Nagaland became a coronavirus-free state on Sunday with the lone active COVID-19 patient from Dimapur district recovering from the disease, a senior health department official said. The active case count hit zero for the first time in the northeastern state since the detection of three COVID patients on May 25, 2020, he said. More here

Tech Tattle Instagram Head says hashtags do not help gain traction Instagram’s head Adam Mosseri recently revealed that -- contrary to popular belief -- adding hashtags to posts are not likely to help users receive more views on videos. This new information could potentially be a game changer for social media users about exactly how the platform works. More here

Auto Lewis Hamilton still 100% committed to Mercedes Mercedes are struggling with a "porpoising" car that bounces on the straights as aerodynamic downforce is gained and lost, and Hamilton qualified only 14th for Sunday's main race at Imola. More here