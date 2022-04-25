It is expected that this week will also kick off on a sombre note on the back of sharp fall in the US market on Friday after hawkish commentary by the US Fed and weak earnings. The global cues may dominate this week along with April month F&O expiry and Q4 earnings. More here
Today: Moto G52 arriving in India PM Modi to inaugurate Raisina Dialogue 2022 Ducati Multistrada V2 India launch Tomorrow: Campus Activewear IPO opens Micromax In 2c launch CBSE Term 2 exams begin
Today:
Moto G52 arriving in India
PM Modi to inaugurate Raisina Dialogue 2022
Ducati Multistrada V2 India launch
Tomorrow:
Campus Activewear IPO opens
Micromax In 2c launch
CBSE Term 2 exams begin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of top officials on April 27 to review the country's COVID-19 situation. The meeting will be convened at "12 pm on Wednesday" via video conferencing. More here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of top officials on April 27 to review the country's COVID-19 situation. The meeting will be convened at "12 pm on Wednesday" via video conferencing. More here
Nagaland became a coronavirus-free state on Sunday with the lone active COVID-19 patient from Dimapur district recovering from the disease, a senior health department official said. The active case count hit zero for the first time in the northeastern state since the detection of three COVID patients on May 25, 2020, he said. More here
Nagaland became a coronavirus-free state on Sunday with the lone active COVID-19 patient from Dimapur district recovering from the disease, a senior health department official said. The active case count hit zero for the first time in the northeastern state since the detection of three COVID patients on May 25, 2020, he said. More here
Instagram’s head Adam Mosseri recently revealed that -- contrary to popular belief -- adding hashtags to posts are not likely to help users receive more views on videos. This new information could potentially be a game changer for social media users about exactly how the platform works. More here
Instagram’s head Adam Mosseri recently revealed that -- contrary to popular belief -- adding hashtags to posts are not likely to help users receive more views on videos. This new information could potentially be a game changer for social media users about exactly how the platform works. More here
Mercedes are struggling with a "porpoising" car that bounces on the straights as aerodynamic downforce is gained and lost, and Hamilton qualified only 14th for Sunday's main race at Imola. More here
Mercedes are struggling with a "porpoising" car that bounces on the straights as aerodynamic downforce is gained and lost, and Hamilton qualified only 14th for Sunday's main race at Imola. More here
The Melbourne Victory Afghan Women's Team played a 0-0 draw in its opening game Sunday in Victoria's senior women's competition, only months after 30 players and coaches were rescued as part of an evacuation operation by the Australian government as the Taliban took back control of the country after 20 years and again placed women's sports in jeopardy. More here
The Melbourne Victory Afghan Women's Team played a 0-0 draw in its opening game Sunday in Victoria's senior women's competition, only months after 30 players and coaches were rescued as part of an evacuation operation by the Australian government as the Taliban took back control of the country after 20 years and again placed women's sports in jeopardy. More here