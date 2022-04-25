English
    Last Updated : April 25, 2022 / 06:19 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Markets may face volatility amid derivatives expiry: Analysts

      It is expected that this week will also kick off on a sombre note on the back of sharp fall in the US market on Friday after hawkish commentary by the US Fed and weak earnings. The global cues may dominate this week along with April month F&O expiry and Q4 earnings. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:

    • Big Story

      PM Modi to hold COVID-19 review meet on April 27

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of top officials on April 27 to review the country's COVID-19 situation. The meeting will be convened at "12 pm on Wednesday" via video conferencing. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Nagaland is now COVID-free

      Nagaland became a coronavirus-free state on Sunday with the lone active COVID-19 patient from Dimapur district recovering from the disease, a senior health department official said. The active case count hit zero for the first time in the northeastern state since the detection of three COVID patients on May 25, 2020, he said. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Instagram Head says hashtags do not help gain traction

      Instagram’s head Adam Mosseri recently revealed that -- contrary to popular belief -- adding hashtags to posts are not likely to help users receive more views on videos. This new information could potentially be a game changer for social media users about exactly how the platform works. More here

    • Auto

      Lewis Hamilton still 100% committed to Mercedes

      Mercedes are struggling with a "porpoising" car that bounces on the straights as aerodynamic downforce is gained and lost, and Hamilton qualified only 14th for Sunday's main race at Imola. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Afghan women's team plays first game since evacuation

      The Melbourne Victory Afghan Women's Team played a 0-0 draw in its opening game Sunday in Victoria's senior women's competition, only months after 30 players and coaches were rescued as part of an evacuation operation by the Australian government as the Taliban took back control of the country after 20 years and again placed women's sports in jeopardy. More here

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.