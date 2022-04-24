Market Buzz 4 entities fined Rs 40 lakh for violating market norms Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday imposed penalties totalling Rs 40 lakh on four entities for failing to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act and public issue norms. Through an order, the regulator imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh each on HPC Biosciences Limited, Tarun Chauhan, Madhu Anand and Arun Kumar Gupta. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: PM Modi to receive 1st Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

National Panchayati Raj Day

Five major planets to align

Jammu sanitation workers’ strike ends Tomorrow: Moto G52 arriving in India

PM Modi to inaugurate Raisina Dialogue 2022

Ducati Multistrada V2 India launch

Big Story LIC IPO size to be slashed to 3.5% The size of Life Insurance Corporation of India's upcoming initial public offering is likely to be slashed to 3.5 percent from 5 percent. The government is seeking Rs 21,000 crore by diluting 3.5 percent of its stake in the insurance behemoth. More here

Coronavirus Check No tests for fully vaccinated travellers entering Singapore All vaccinated travellers and non-fully vaccinated children aged 12 and below arriving in Singapore via air or sea checkpoints will no longer need to take a pre-departure COVID-19 test, effective midnight Tuesday. More here

Tech Tattle Twitter bans ads contradicting science on climate change The announcement coinciding with Earth Day came hours before the European Union agreed on a deal requiring big tech companies to vet their sites more closely for hate speech, disinformation, and other harmful content. More here

Auto Bhavish Aggarwal has big plans for Ola Electric Ola Electric founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on April 23 said that the company has begun testing an autonomous vehicle and is planning to launch it in the global market in a year or two. He said: “Ola Electric began testing an autonomous vehicle six months ago and will launch it in global markets by 2023-24.” More here