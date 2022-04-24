English
    Last Updated : April 24, 2022 / 06:22 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      4 entities fined Rs 40 lakh for violating market norms

      Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday imposed penalties totalling Rs 40 lakh on four entities for failing to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act and public issue norms. Through an order, the regulator imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh each on HPC Biosciences Limited, Tarun Chauhan, Madhu Anand and Arun Kumar Gupta. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      PM Modi to receive 1st Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award
      National Panchayati Raj Day
      Five major planets to align
      Jammu sanitation workers’ strike ends
      Tomorrow:
      Moto G52 arriving in India
      PM Modi to inaugurate Raisina Dialogue 2022

      Ducati Multistrada V2 India launch

    • Big Story

      LIC IPO size to be slashed to 3.5%

      The size of Life Insurance Corporation of India's upcoming initial public offering is likely to be slashed to 3.5 percent from 5 percent. The government is seeking Rs 21,000 crore by diluting 3.5 percent of its stake in the insurance behemoth. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      No tests for fully vaccinated travellers entering Singapore

      All vaccinated travellers and non-fully vaccinated children aged 12 and below arriving in Singapore via air or sea checkpoints will no longer need to take a pre-departure COVID-19 test, effective midnight Tuesday. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Twitter bans ads contradicting science on climate change

      The announcement coinciding with Earth Day came hours before the European Union agreed on a deal requiring big tech companies to vet their sites more closely for hate speech, disinformation, and other harmful content. More here

    • Auto

      Bhavish Aggarwal has big plans for Ola Electric

      Ola Electric founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on April 23 said that the company has begun testing an autonomous vehicle and is planning to launch it in the global market in a year or two. He said: “Ola Electric began testing an autonomous vehicle six months ago and will launch it in global markets by 2023-24.” More here

    • Tailpiece

      Over 77,000 Indians wave national flag together to break Pakistan's record

      Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday was a proud witness to more than 77,000 people simultaneously waving the Indian national flag in Bihar to make history by breaking Pakistan's record set 18 years ago. The previous world record was set by 56,000 Pakistanis who waved their national flag at a function in Lahore in 2004. More here

    Must Listen

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Plan for a senior living asset at least 5-10 years before retirement

