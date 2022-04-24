Last Updated : April 24, 2022 / 06:22 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
4 entities fined Rs 40 lakh for violating market norms
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday imposed penalties totalling Rs 40 lakh on four entities for failing to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act and public issue norms. Through an order, the regulator imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh each on HPC Biosciences Limited, Tarun Chauhan, Madhu Anand and Arun Kumar Gupta. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Ducati Multistrada V2 India launch
Big Story
LIC IPO size to be slashed to 3.5%
The size of Life Insurance Corporation of India's upcoming initial public offering is likely to be slashed to 3.5 percent from 5 percent. The government is seeking Rs 21,000 crore by diluting 3.5 percent of its stake in the insurance behemoth. More here
Coronavirus Check
No tests for fully vaccinated travellers entering Singapore
All vaccinated travellers and non-fully vaccinated children aged 12 and below arriving in Singapore via air or sea checkpoints will no longer need to take a pre-departure COVID-19 test, effective midnight Tuesday. More here
Tech Tattle
Twitter bans ads contradicting science on climate change
The announcement coinciding with Earth Day came hours before the European Union agreed on a deal requiring big tech companies to vet their sites more closely for hate speech, disinformation, and other harmful content. More here
Auto
Bhavish Aggarwal has big plans for Ola Electric
Ola Electric founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on April 23 said that the company has begun testing an autonomous vehicle and is planning to launch it in the global market in a year or two. He said: “Ola Electric began testing an autonomous vehicle six months ago and will launch it in global markets by 2023-24.” More here
Tailpiece
Over 77,000 Indians wave national flag together to break Pakistan's record
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday was a proud witness to more than 77,000 people simultaneously waving the Indian national flag in Bihar to make history by breaking Pakistan's record set 18 years ago. The previous world record was set by 56,000 Pakistanis who waved their national flag at a function in Lahore in 2004. More here
