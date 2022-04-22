US stocks rose on Thursday as a slew of upbeat earnings from companies including Tesla outweighed concerns about aggressive interest rates hikes that have kept bond yields elevated. The world's most valuable automaker jumped 9% after its results beat Wall Street expectations as higher prices helped it overcome supply-chain chaos and rising costs. More here
Today:
Karnataka PUC Board Exam 2022 begins
Sony PS5 India restock
Rajnath Singh to inaugurate DefConnect 2.0 Tomorrow:
NTA GAT-B/ BET 2022 exam
Earth Day
Today:
Observing that India represents about seven percent of the total world economy in purchasing power parity (PPP) terms, IMF’s Mission Chief for India Nada Choueiri said that India's growth is lifting the global economy and is very important for a well-functioning global economy. More here
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s list of district-wise COVID-19 test positivity rates, the highest contribution is from Kerala, where all 14 districts of the state have shown more than 10 percent weekly positivity from April 14 to 20. More here
The OnePlus Ace has officially been unveiled in China. The device arrives with a top-end MediaTek chipset, super-fast charging support, a high-refresh-rate AMOLED panel, and a sizeable battery. The OnePlus Ace will debut as the OnePlus 10R in other markets. More here
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has informed that based on the findings of the reports, the government will issue necessary orders on the defaulting companies and announced that quality-centric guidelines for electric vehicles (EVs) would be issued soon. More here
"Thermal plants across the country are grappling with a coal shortage as the power demand in the states has increased, and a number of states are not able to bridge the gap between demand and supply because of insufficient coal stocks at thermal plants," AIPEF spokesperson VK Gupta said in a statement. More here
