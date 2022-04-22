Market Buzz Wall Street rises on strong earnings from Tesla, airlines US stocks rose on Thursday as a slew of upbeat earnings from companies including Tesla outweighed concerns about aggressive interest rates hikes that have kept bond yields elevated. The world's most valuable automaker jumped 9% after its results beat Wall Street expectations as higher prices helped it overcome supply-chain chaos and rising costs. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

Karnataka PUC Board Exam 2022 begins

Sony PS5 India restock

Rajnath Singh to inaugurate DefConnect 2.0 Tomorrow:

NTA GAT-B/ BET 2022 exam

Earth Day

Big Story India lifting global economy: IMF praises Modi's economic policies Observing that India represents about seven percent of the total world economy in purchasing power parity (PPP) terms, IMF’s Mission Chief for India Nada Choueiri said that India's growth is lifting the global economy and is very important for a well-functioning global economy. More here

Coronavirus Check These 25 districts are reporting over 10% weekly positivity According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s list of district-wise COVID-19 test positivity rates, the highest contribution is from Kerala, where all 14 districts of the state have shown more than 10 percent weekly positivity from April 14 to 20. More here

Tech Tattle OnePlus Ace launched with 120Hz AMOLED Display, 150W Charging The OnePlus Ace has officially been unveiled in China. The device arrives with a top-end MediaTek chipset, super-fast charging support, a high-refresh-rate AMOLED panel, and a sizeable battery. The OnePlus Ace will debut as the OnePlus 10R in other markets. More here

Auto EV fire incidents: Negligent companies will be penalised, says Gadkari Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has informed that based on the findings of the reports, the government will issue necessary orders on the defaulting companies and announced that quality-centric guidelines for electric vehicles (EVs) would be issued soon. More here