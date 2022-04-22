Last Updated : April 22, 2022 / 06:21 AM IST
Market Buzz
Wall Street rises on strong earnings from Tesla, airlines
US stocks rose on Thursday as a slew of upbeat earnings from companies including Tesla outweighed concerns about aggressive interest rates hikes that have kept bond yields elevated. The world's most valuable automaker jumped 9% after its results beat Wall Street expectations as higher prices helped it overcome supply-chain chaos and rising costs. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Earth Day
Big Story
India lifting global economy: IMF praises Modi's economic policies
Observing that India represents about seven percent of the total world economy in purchasing power parity (PPP) terms, IMF’s Mission Chief for India Nada Choueiri said that India's growth is lifting the global economy and is very important for a well-functioning global economy. More here
Coronavirus Check
These 25 districts are reporting over 10% weekly positivity
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s list of district-wise COVID-19 test positivity rates, the highest contribution is from Kerala, where all 14 districts of the state have shown more than 10 percent weekly positivity from April 14 to 20. More here
Tech Tattle
OnePlus Ace launched with 120Hz AMOLED Display, 150W Charging
The OnePlus Ace has officially been unveiled in China. The device arrives with a top-end MediaTek chipset, super-fast charging support, a high-refresh-rate AMOLED panel, and a sizeable battery. The OnePlus Ace will debut as the OnePlus 10R in other markets. More here
Auto
EV fire incidents: Negligent companies will be penalised, says Gadkari
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has informed that based on the findings of the reports, the government will issue necessary orders on the defaulting companies and announced that quality-centric guidelines for electric vehicles (EVs) would be issued soon. More here
Tailpiece
Why is India facing 8-hour blackouts this summer?
"Thermal plants across the country are grappling with a coal shortage as the power demand in the states has increased, and a number of states are not able to bridge the gap between demand and supply because of insufficient coal stocks at thermal plants," AIPEF spokesperson VK Gupta said in a statement. More here
