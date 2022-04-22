English
    Last Updated : April 22, 2022 / 06:21 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Wall Street rises on strong earnings from Tesla, airlines

      US stocks rose on Thursday as a slew of upbeat earnings from companies including Tesla outweighed concerns about aggressive interest rates hikes that have kept bond yields elevated. The world's most valuable automaker jumped 9% after its results beat Wall Street expectations as higher prices helped it overcome supply-chain chaos and rising costs. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Karnataka PUC Board Exam 2022 begins
      Sony PS5 India restock
      Rajnath Singh to inaugurate DefConnect 2.0
      Tomorrow:
      NTA GAT-B/ BET 2022 exam

      Earth Day

      Close

    • Big Story

      India lifting global economy: IMF praises Modi's economic policies

      Observing that India represents about seven percent of the total world economy in purchasing power parity (PPP) terms, IMF’s Mission Chief for India Nada Choueiri said that India's growth is lifting the global economy and is very important for a well-functioning global economy. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      These 25 districts are reporting over 10% weekly positivity

      According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s list of district-wise COVID-19 test positivity rates, the highest contribution is from Kerala, where all 14 districts of the state have shown more than 10 percent weekly positivity from April 14 to 20. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      OnePlus Ace launched with 120Hz AMOLED Display, 150W Charging

      The OnePlus Ace has officially been unveiled in China. The device arrives with a top-end MediaTek chipset, super-fast charging support, a high-refresh-rate AMOLED panel, and a sizeable battery. The OnePlus Ace will debut as the OnePlus 10R in other markets. More here

    • Auto

      EV fire incidents: Negligent companies will be penalised, says Gadkari

      Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has informed that based on the findings of the reports, the government will issue necessary orders on the defaulting companies and announced that quality-centric guidelines for electric vehicles (EVs) would be issued soon. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Why is India facing 8-hour blackouts this summer?

      "Thermal plants across the country are grappling with a coal shortage as the power demand in the states has increased, and a number of states are not able to bridge the gap between demand and supply because of insufficient coal stocks at thermal plants," AIPEF spokesperson VK Gupta said in a statement. More here

    tags #MC essentials

