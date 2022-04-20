Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday and bond yields continued to swing upwards as Russia's invasion of Ukraine weighed on global growth expectations and looming Fed tightening kept investors on edge. More here
Today:
Two-day Bengal Global Summit to begin
Agartala-Kolkata bus service via Dhaka to resume
Redmi 10A launch in India Tomorrow:
Global Longlife Hospital IPO to open
PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on Parkash Purab of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur
Omfed milk price to go up
Arvind Kejriwal to visit Bengaluru
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its growth forecast for India for FY23 by 80 basis points to 8.2 percent, warning that Russia's invasion of Ukraine would hurt consumption and hence growth by way of higher prices. More here
After a steady decline in COVID cases, Delhi has been witnessing a spurt in new infections with the positivity rate registering a nearly three-fold rise between April 11 and 18, according to city health department data. More here
Oppo is gearing up to launch two new phones in its K series—the Oppo K10 5G and K10 Pro 5G —in China on April 24. The launch follows the release of the 4G version of the Oppo K10 in China. More here
Demand for two-wheelers continues to be weak while that for passenger and commercial vehicles remains robust as compared with last year, a survey on automobile dealerships by ratings agency ICRA has revealed. More here
Yuvika (name changed) spends about three hours commuting during peak traffic hours in Bengaluru. The 25-year-old senior software developer recently returned to her office at Manyata Tech Park after working from home in Kengeri, about 35 km away, for two years. More here
