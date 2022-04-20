Market Buzz Wall Street, bond yields head higher as global growth hopes trimmed Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday and bond yields continued to swing upwards as Russia's invasion of Ukraine weighed on global growth expectations and looming Fed tightening kept investors on edge. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

Two-day Bengal Global Summit to begin

Agartala-Kolkata bus service via Dhaka to resume

Redmi 10A launch in India Tomorrow:

Global Longlife Hospital IPO to open

PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on Parkash Purab of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur

Omfed milk price to go up

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Bengaluru

Big Story IMF cuts India's GDP growth forecast by 80 bps to 8.2% for FY23 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its growth forecast for India for FY23 by 80 basis points to 8.2 percent, warning that Russia's invasion of Ukraine would hurt consumption and hence growth by way of higher prices. More here

Coronavirus Check Positivity rate in Delhi saw nearly three-fold surge between April 11 and 18 After a steady decline in COVID cases, Delhi has been witnessing a spurt in new infections with the positivity rate registering a nearly three-fold rise between April 11 and 18, according to city health department data. More here

Tech Tattle Oppo K10 5G, K10 Pro 5G key specifications ahead of April 24 launch Oppo is gearing up to launch two new phones in its K series—the Oppo K10 5G and K10 Pro 5G —in China on April 24. The launch follows the release of the 4G version of the Oppo K10 in China. More here

Auto Two-wheeler demand remains weak compared with last year: ICRA Demand for two-wheelers continues to be weak while that for passenger and commercial vehicles remains robust as compared with last year, a survey on automobile dealerships by ratings agency ICRA has revealed. More here