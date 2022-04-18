Increasing awareness about mutual funds, ease of transactions through digitisation and sharp surge in equity markets have aided asset management companies to add a staggering 3.17 crore investor accounts in 2021-22, with experts saying the trend is likely to continue this fiscal as well. More here
Today:
PM Modi’s 3-day trip to Gujarat begins
Tomorrow:
PM Modi to launch India’s first dairy community radio
Sri Lanka to shut stock exchange for 5 days
WHO chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus in Gujarat
Money market returns to pre-COVID timings
Ferrari 296 Convertible debut
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki will launch multiple electric vehicles models in India in its bid to catch up with competitors and become a leader in the segment, despite not being present there at present, according to the company's new Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi. More here
Around 19 percent of residents of Delhi-NCR responding to a survey revealed they have one or more individuals in their close network who has had COVID in the last 15 days. The 'COVID network prevalence' marks an over 500 percent increase in the last 15 days, said LocalCircles, the firm that conducted the survey. More here
According to creator and developer Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter's approach to the edit button is "immutable"—the feature preserves a copy of the original tweet, along with a list of prior conversations. When you edit a tweet, the feature copies your text on to a new tweet along with "amended content". More here
The domestic auto industry was looking forward to over 10 per cent growth in 2022 in the beginning of the year but if the current situation persists, it could have an impact on demand as the year progresses, MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba noted. More here
While poverty rapidly declined during this period, there were two instances when a short-term reversal was observed: the period around the demonetisation drive in 2016 and the economic slowdown in 2019, the study suggested. More here
