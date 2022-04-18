Market Buzz Mutual funds add over 3 crore folios in FY22 Increasing awareness about mutual funds, ease of transactions through digitisation and sharp surge in equity markets have aided asset management companies to add a staggering 3.17 crore investor accounts in 2021-22, with experts saying the trend is likely to continue this fiscal as well. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: PM Modi’s 3-day trip to Gujarat begins

Sri Lanka to shut stock exchange for 5 days

WHO chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus in Gujarat

Money market returns to pre-COVID timings Tomorrow: PM Modi to launch India’s first dairy community radio

Ferrari 296 Convertible debut

Big Story Multiple EV models planned, will target first position: Maruti Suzuki The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki will launch multiple electric vehicles models in India in its bid to catch up with competitors and become a leader in the segment, despite not being present there at present, according to the company's new Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi. More here

Coronavirus Check Delhi: COVID-19 spread increased 500% in 15 days Around 19 percent of residents of Delhi-NCR responding to a survey revealed they have one or more individuals in their close network who has had COVID in the last 15 days. The 'COVID network prevalence' marks an over 500 percent increase in the last 15 days, said LocalCircles, the firm that conducted the survey. More here

Tech Tattle Twitter's upcoming 'edit' feature will retain a copy of original tweet According to creator and developer Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter's approach to the edit button is "immutable"—the feature preserves a copy of the original tweet, along with a list of prior conversations. When you edit a tweet, the feature copies your text on to a new tweet along with "amended content". More here

Auto ‘Rising input costs, supply chain woes await Indian auto sector’ The domestic auto industry was looking forward to over 10 per cent growth in 2022 in the beginning of the year but if the current situation persists, it could have an impact on demand as the year progresses, MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba noted. More here